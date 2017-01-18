Roundabout Playlist Mostly Music – 18 January 2017
18 Jan 2017
Presenter: Louise Jesser
Track Artist Album
Australia Land Of Today Orchestra Victoria Judith Durham The Cities of Australia suite with Orchestra Victoria A
Under the boardwalk The Drifters All the Sixties
Fever Bette Midler Bette Midler singing the Peggy Lee songbook
Can't help falling in love The Piano Guys The Piano Guys 2
The very thought of you Natalie Cole Unforgettable with love Natalie Cole
Fly me to the moon Patrizio Patizio
Annie's song Ronnie Chamberlain on flute and the Roland Shaw Orchestra Instrumental Magic The Wonderful Flute
It's not unusual Tom Jones Tom Jones Collection
The coffee song Abel Seaman Stephanie Hutchinson The Royal Australian Navy Band A
One Mans Dream Yanni Th Essential Yanni
Moonglow Billie Holiday Fly me to the Moon
The roving kind Guy Mitchell Galaxy of Stars Guy Mitchell Singing the Blues
A whole new world Berdien Stenberg and Orchestra Instrumental Magic The Wonderful Flute
All that matters now Graeme Connors and Elizabeth Lord Graeme Connors The Road Less Travelled A
Memory (Theme from Cats) Judy Stone Judy Stone Greatest Hits A
A day without rain Enya The Very Best of Enya
May It Be Hayley Weatenra CD First Ladies
I love you because Daniel O'Donnell From Daniel with Love
Waterfall The Piano Guys The Piano Guys 2
Have you ever really loved a woman Patrizio Patrizio
Mr Wonderful Bette Midler Bette Midler singing the Peggy Lee songbook
Schindler's list Richard clayderman Richard Clayderman Romantique
Adelaide your beautiful Judith Durham Judith Durham the cities of Australia suit with Orchestra Victoria A
Cathy's clown The Everly Brothers All the sixties
She Jane Rutter An Australian In Paris
You me all the same brothers Graeme Connors Graeme Connors The Road Less Travelled A
All the Things you are Barbara Streisand Simply Streisand A
The way you look tonight Tony Gould Fly me to the Moon album the very thought of you
I'm confessin Lizz Wright Fly me to the moon
Mona Lisa Nat King Cole Nat King Cole Million Dollar Memories
Ballade Pour Adeline Richard Clayderman Richard Clayderman Romantique
In the midnight hour Wilson Pickett All the Sixties
Que Sera Sera Doris Day Love is a Beautiful Song
Begin Again Piano Guys The Piano Guys 2 A
In the still of the night Julie London Fly me to the Moon
Velvet moon Mel Torme Fly me to the moon from album Mel Torme Swinging on the moon
Autumn leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A