Roundabout Playlist Mostly Music – 18 January 2017

Presenter: Louise Jesser

Track Artist Album

Australia Land Of Today Orchestra Victoria Judith Durham The Cities of Australia suite with Orchestra Victoria A

Under the boardwalk The Drifters All the Sixties

Fever Bette Midler Bette Midler singing the Peggy Lee songbook

Can't help falling in love The Piano Guys The Piano Guys 2

The very thought of you Natalie Cole Unforgettable with love Natalie Cole

Fly me to the moon Patrizio Patizio

Annie's song Ronnie Chamberlain on flute and the Roland Shaw Orchestra Instrumental Magic The Wonderful Flute

It's not unusual Tom Jones Tom Jones Collection

The coffee song Abel Seaman Stephanie Hutchinson The Royal Australian Navy Band A

One Mans Dream Yanni Th Essential Yanni

Moonglow Billie Holiday Fly me to the Moon

The roving kind Guy Mitchell Galaxy of Stars Guy Mitchell Singing the Blues

A whole new world Berdien Stenberg and Orchestra Instrumental Magic The Wonderful Flute

All that matters now Graeme Connors and Elizabeth Lord Graeme Connors The Road Less Travelled A

Memory (Theme from Cats) Judy Stone Judy Stone Greatest Hits A

A day without rain Enya The Very Best of Enya

May It Be Hayley Weatenra CD First Ladies

I love you because Daniel O'Donnell From Daniel with Love

Waterfall The Piano Guys The Piano Guys 2

Have you ever really loved a woman Patrizio Patrizio

Mr Wonderful Bette Midler Bette Midler singing the Peggy Lee songbook

Schindler's list Richard clayderman Richard Clayderman Romantique

Adelaide your beautiful Judith Durham Judith Durham the cities of Australia suit with Orchestra Victoria A

Cathy's clown The Everly Brothers All the sixties

She Jane Rutter An Australian In Paris

You me all the same brothers Graeme Connors Graeme Connors The Road Less Travelled A

All the Things you are Barbara Streisand Simply Streisand A

The way you look tonight Tony Gould Fly me to the Moon album the very thought of you

I'm confessin Lizz Wright Fly me to the moon

Mona Lisa Nat King Cole Nat King Cole Million Dollar Memories

Ballade Pour Adeline Richard Clayderman Richard Clayderman Romantique

In the midnight hour Wilson Pickett All the Sixties

Que Sera Sera Doris Day Love is a Beautiful Song

Begin Again Piano Guys The Piano Guys 2 A

In the still of the night Julie London Fly me to the Moon

Velvet moon Mel Torme Fly me to the moon from album Mel Torme Swinging on the moon