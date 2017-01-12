Roundabout Playlist – Mostly Music 12th January, 2017
12 Jan 2017
Presenter: Pauline Lowe
Track Artist Album
Summer : Vivaldi's Four Seasons Stern, Zukerman, Mintz, Perlman with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Zubin Mehta Antonio Vivaldi: Le Quattro Stagioni
My Blue Angel Ray Peterson Tell Laura I Love Her
Try To Remember (The Way We Were) Gladys Knight & The Pips Timeless 2
Good Vibration The Beach Boys The Best of The Beach Boys
Tell It Like It Is Bettye Swann Lady Sings The Blues CD2
El Ayer (Yesterday) Moncho The 50 Best Spanish Songs Vol1
Stupid Cupid Connie Francis Easy Listening Stars of the 50s and 60s CD3
Blue Skies Frank Sinatra Born In The USA CD1
Genie With The Light Brown Lamp The Shadows Sounds Of The 60s Instrumental Magic
Temderly Rosemary Clooney Songs of the Rose
All Shook Up Elvis Presley The Essential Elvis Presley
Sag Mir Wo Die Blumen Sind (Where Have All The Flowers Gone) Marlene Dietrich Der Blonde Engel
Too Much Heaven Bee Gees The Best Of The Bee Gees A
Reason To Believe Vonda Shepard Ally McBeal_ For Once in My Life
If I Were A Carpenter Bobby Darin The Legendary Bobby Darin
Everything's Alright Melanie C, Ben Forster & Tim Minchin Jesus Christ Superstar 2012 Arena Tour Soundtrack A
Gimme Dat Ding Frankie Davidson Gimme Dat Ding A
A Time For Us (Theme from Romeo and Juliet) Andre Kostalanet 16 Most Requested Songs
Baby The Rain Must Fall Glenn Yarbrough Baby The Rain Must Fall
Because You Loved Me Celine Dion Absolute Gold CD1
Living Next Door To Alice Smokie The Other Side of the Road
I Only Want To Be With You Dusty Springfield The Very Best of Dusty Springfield
Torna A Surriento (Come Back To Surrento) Dean Martin Volare CD2
You Make Me Smile Lorrae Desmond For You A
Don't Let The Good Life Pass You By Des O'Connor Don't Let The Good Life Pass You By
Tammy Debbie Reynolds Best of Debbie Reynolds
You've Lost That Loving Feeling Long John Baldry & Kathi MacDonald You've Lost That Loving Feeling
Till There Was You Peggy Lee Always CD1
Bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered Rod Stewart with Cher As Time Goes By
We've Only Just Begun The Carpenters Twenty-Two Hits of the Carpenters
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A