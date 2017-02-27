Roundabout Playlist – Monday 27 February 2017

Presented by Helen Wilson and Peter Douglas

Track Artist Album

Music Box Dancer Various Favourites 70's & 80's

Moody River Pat Boone Solid gold 60's

He walks like a man Jody Miller Early 60's lost & found gold

At the Zoo Simon & Garfunkel The best of

Desifinado Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd Sounds of the sixties A

A simple life John Farnham Anthology A

Not Responsible Helen Shapiro Number One Hits Complete

He ain't heavy The Hollies Number One Hits Complete

Beatnik Fly Johnny & The Hurricanes Legends of Rock & Roll

Goodbye Cruel World James Darren Number One Hits

Smoke gets in your eyes Eartha Kitt My Greatest Songs

Help is on its way Little River Band Number One Hits A

L'il Ole me Warren Carr Sounds of the sixties A

Send me the pillow that you dream on Johnny Tillotson Love Songs

As long as he needs me Shirley Bassey Showstoppers

Super Trouper ABBA ABBA Gold

Memories James Galway Wind beneath my Wings

Cindy Oh Cindy Eddie Fisher Down Memory Lane

I'm getting over you Gina Jeffreys Two Stars Fell A

Da Doo Ron Ron The Crystals Legends of Rock & Roll

The Boys The Shadows Number One Hits

Are you lonesome tonight Al Martino The melodies linger on

I Wanna be loved by you Marilyn Monroe Life Time

We can work it out The Beatles 1962-1966

Zambesi Bert Kaempfert Red Roses

True love ways Cliff Richard Private Collection

Rose Garden Lynn Anderson 101 70's hits

Torn between two lovers Sergio Rafael Orchestra 60 minutes of romantic songs

Maple Leaf Rag The Seekers Colours of my life

Bad Bad Leroy Brown Frank Sinatra New York New York

It might as well rain until September Carole King 101 60's hits

Fun Fun Fun The Beach Boys Summer Dreams

Soulful Strut Geoff Harvey & Sully Maestro & The Music Man A

Singing the blues Guy Mitchell Stars of the 50's & 60's

Put a little love in your heart Jackie DeShannon 101 60's hits