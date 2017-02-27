Roundabout Playlist – Monday 27 February 2017
27 Feb 2017
Presented by Helen Wilson and Peter Douglas
Track Artist Album
Music Box Dancer Various Favourites 70's & 80's
Moody River Pat Boone Solid gold 60's
He walks like a man Jody Miller Early 60's lost & found gold
At the Zoo Simon & Garfunkel The best of
Desifinado Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd Sounds of the sixties A
A simple life John Farnham Anthology A
Not Responsible Helen Shapiro Number One Hits Complete
He ain't heavy The Hollies Number One Hits Complete
Beatnik Fly Johnny & The Hurricanes Legends of Rock & Roll
Goodbye Cruel World James Darren Number One Hits
Smoke gets in your eyes Eartha Kitt My Greatest Songs
Help is on its way Little River Band Number One Hits A
L'il Ole me Warren Carr Sounds of the sixties A
Send me the pillow that you dream on Johnny Tillotson Love Songs
As long as he needs me Shirley Bassey Showstoppers
Super Trouper ABBA ABBA Gold
Memories James Galway Wind beneath my Wings
Cindy Oh Cindy Eddie Fisher Down Memory Lane
I'm getting over you Gina Jeffreys Two Stars Fell A
Da Doo Ron Ron The Crystals Legends of Rock & Roll
The Boys The Shadows Number One Hits
Are you lonesome tonight Al Martino The melodies linger on
I Wanna be loved by you Marilyn Monroe Life Time
We can work it out The Beatles 1962-1966
Zambesi Bert Kaempfert Red Roses
True love ways Cliff Richard Private Collection
Rose Garden Lynn Anderson 101 70's hits
Torn between two lovers Sergio Rafael Orchestra 60 minutes of romantic songs
Maple Leaf Rag The Seekers Colours of my life
Bad Bad Leroy Brown Frank Sinatra New York New York
It might as well rain until September Carole King 101 60's hits
Fun Fun Fun The Beach Boys Summer Dreams
Soulful Strut Geoff Harvey & Sully Maestro & The Music Man A
Singing the blues Guy Mitchell Stars of the 50's & 60's
Put a little love in your heart Jackie DeShannon 101 60's hits
Words Bee Gees Their Greatest Hits A