Roundabout Playlist – March 7, 2017

Presenters: Mike Stock & John Sheahan

Track Artist Album

DANCING CHEEK TO CHEEK GEORGE GERSHWIN UNFORGETTABLE THEMES

LOVER COME BACK TO ME BRYAN FERRY AS TIME GOES BY

ON A BICYCLE MADE FOR TWO DINAH SHORE MANHATTAN SERENADE

WITH PLENTY OF MONEY AND YOU INK SPOTS 16 CLASSIC PERFORMANCES

BLUE DANUBE WALTZ MANTOVANI WORLD OF CONCERT CLASSICS

FUNICULI FUNICULA HARRY SECOMBE VERY BEST OF HARRY SECOMBE

SHINE ELLA FITZGERALD SWING TIME

THE TWIST DRIFTERS ROCK ON RETRO

THEME FROM ROMEO & JULIET ANDRE KOSTELANETZ 16 MOST REQUESTED SONGS

DO WAH DIDDY DIDDY MANFRED MANN MAD MEN

LIPSTICK ON YOUR COLLAR CONNIE FRANCIS EASY LISTENING STARS OF THE 50s & 60s

THE MAGIC TOUCH THE PLATTERS EASY LISTENING STARS OF THE 50s & 60s

CAROLINA IN THE MORNING JOHNNY LAWRENCE & THE LAMPLIGHTERS FASCINATING

WONDERFUL TIME UP THERE PAT BOONE STARS OF THE 50s & 60s

WELL ALL RIGHT NANCI GRIFFITH AND THE CRICKETS NOT FADE AWAY

WALK THE LINE REVELATORS AMAZING STORIES A

THE STREET WHERE THEY LIVED MICHEL LEGRAND WINDMILLS OF YOUR MIND

LOVE ME OR LEAVE ME PEGGY LEE FEVER

THAT'S AMORE DEAN MARTIN GREATEST HITS

HEADLESS HORSEMAN GEOFF HARVEY MAESTRO & THE MUSIC MAN A

LOVIN' ARMS JON ENGLISH SIX RIBBONS

THEM THERE EYES KAY STARR GREAT GIRL SINGERS

I'M INTO SOMETHING GOOD HERMAN'S HERMITS HEARTBEAT

CARAVAN DUKE ELLINGTON SWING TIME

THAT OLD DEVIL MOON LENA HORNE LOVELY LADIES

WIVES AND LOVERS JACK JONES A MUSICAL COLLECTION

PLEASE MR. POSTMAN THE CARPENTERS GREATEST HITS

PETITE FLEUR CHRIS BARBER JUKE BOX GIANTS

I'VE STILL GOT MY HEALTH BETTE MIDLER BEACHES

SWEET & LOVELY BRYAN FERRY AS TIME GOES BY

HERE COMES THE SUN BEATLES BEATLES 1967-70

A ROOM WITH A VIEW DON BURROWS WANGARATTA JAZZ FESTIVAL A