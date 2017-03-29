Roundabout Playlist March 28 2017
29 Mar 2017
Jacqueline Marsden / Pam Sandhu
Track Artist Album
Billy don't be a hero Royal Aust. Navy Band Band of the Royal Australian Navy A
Paradise Sade Ulitmate Collection
Just one of those things Frank Sinatra Hie twenty greatest Hits
Those good old Dreams The Carpenters Their Greatest hits
One O'Clock jump Count Basie Swingtime
I've got the world on a String Sarah Vaughan Lovely Ladies
Frankie and Johnny Brook Benton Mad Men
The Twist The Drifters Rock on Retro
Gonzo James Booker Mad Men
Travelin' Man Rick Nelson A Musical Companion
Alway's something there Sandie Shaw Heartbeat
I'm into something Good Herman's Hermits Heartbeat
You made me love you Harry James Down memory Lane
Many tears Ago Connie Francis Easy Listening
If you knew Susie Eddie Cantor Down memory Lane
Paper Roses The Kay Sisters Sounds of the Sixties
Opus One Tommy Dorsey Orch. Down memory Lane
Lucky Devil Frank Ifield Sound of the Sixties A
It had to be Tonight Sarah Vaughan The road to Dreamland
Harbor Lights The Platters Stars of the 50's and 60's
Swingin' Gently Earl Grant Mad Men
It's not Unusual Tom Jones A Musical Companion
Well alright Nanci Griffith /Crickets Note fade away
Think it over The Tractors Not fade Away
Mack the Knife Ray Conniff Ultimate Coll.
From a Jack to a King Ned Miller 1 Hit Wonders
St. Louis Blues Billie Holiday Ladies of Jazz
Snowbird Ray Conniff and Singers Ultimate Coll.
You're nobody to somebody loves you Dean Martin Mad Men
Love me Forever Marion Ryan Juke box Giants
Petite Fleur Chris Barber Juke Box Giants
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A