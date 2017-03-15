Roundabout Playlist March 14 2017
15 Mar 2017
Bob Gigney / Jacqueline Marsden
Track Artist Album
Honeysuckers rose Pugseley Bazzard Chicago Typewriter A
You can't hurry love Phil Collins Hits
Hang onto your love Sade The Ultimate collection
JiveTalkin' Bee Gees Mythology A
American Patrol Glenn Miller America's bandleaders
It's been so long Unknown Great girl Singers
Love somebody Unknown Great girl Singers
Skyliner Charlie Barnet Swingtime
Jambacaya Fats Domino Rock on Retro
Something's got a hold on me Etta James Mad Men
Ob-La-Di-,Ob-La-Da The Beatles 1967-1970
Happy Feeling Geoff Harvey and Sully The Music Man A
Undeniably Real John Farnham The Last time A
I say a prayer Dionne Warwick 16 All time Favorites
Daydream The Lovin' Spoonful Heartbeat
On the Road Michel Legrand Windmills of your mind
Wild Mt. Thyme David Hobson Endless Days
Under the bridges of Paris Eartha Kitt y Greatest songs
Take a chance on me Abba The Definitive collection
Mi guitarrita negra Arauco Libre Salamanca
Thank you pretty baby Brook Benton This is Brook Benton
East of the sun Diana Krall live in Paris
Je Cherche un Homme Baby et Lulu Album Deux A
Tequila Henry Mancini Winning Hits
Save the last dance for me Michael Buble' MB
You make me feel so young Dinah Shore Great girl singers
Flying home Lional Hampton Swingtime
Everybody's somebody' fool Connie Francis A Musical companion
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A