Roundabout Playlist – 9th March 2017
09 Mar 2017
Presenters: Annette Amos and Pauline Lowe
Track Artist Album
Orange Blossom Special Chet Atkins & the Boston Pops The Pops Goes Country
Didn't We Almost Have It All Whitney Houston Love Whitney
I've Got A Plan My Friend The Chocolate Cake Brood A
It's Almost Tomorrow Jo Stafford Dreams of Jo Stafford
One (Is The Loneliest Number) John Farnham One Voice CD2 A
Leaving On A Jet Plane Peter Paul and Mary The Very Best of Peter Paul and Mary
Love Is In The Air John Paul Young Love Is In The Air A
Always On My Mind James Galway Wind of Change
Desde El Dia Que Te Fuiste (Without You) Il Divo Live in Barcelona
A Bushel And A Peck Doris Day When I Fall In Love
Personality Lloyd Price Lloyd Price Sings His Big 10
Spanish Harlem Sounds Incorporated Sounds Of The 60s Instrumental Magic
I Wanna Be Like You SAPOL A Few More Bars A
Barking At The Moon ` Jenny Lewis Bolt Soundtrack
Just The Way You Are The Romantic String Orchestra Easy Listening Favourites of the 70s and 80s CD2
I Wish I Was 18 Again George Burns I Wish I Was 18 Again
Room Full of Roses Mickey Gilley Gilley's Smokin'
La Dernier Valse (The Last Waltz) Lisa Ono Liso Ono Best 2002-2006
Cinderella Rockefella Anne & Johnny Hawker The Best of Anne & Johnny Hawker A
On The Inside Lynne Hamilton On The Inside A
The Carroll County Accident Bobby & Laurie The Carroll County Accident A
Dream A Little Dream of Me Kate Cebrano Kate Cebrano & Friends A
E Più Ti Penso (The More I Think of You) Andrea Bocelli & Adriana Grande Cinema
The Wah-Watusi The Orlons The Wah Watusi
Japanese Farewell Song Sam Cooke Cooke's Tour
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A