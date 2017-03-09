Roundabout Playlist – 9th March 2017

Presenters: Annette Amos and Pauline Lowe

Track Artist Album

Orange Blossom Special Chet Atkins & the Boston Pops The Pops Goes Country

Didn't We Almost Have It All Whitney Houston Love Whitney

I've Got A Plan My Friend The Chocolate Cake Brood A

It's Almost Tomorrow Jo Stafford Dreams of Jo Stafford

One (Is The Loneliest Number) John Farnham One Voice CD2 A

Leaving On A Jet Plane Peter Paul and Mary The Very Best of Peter Paul and Mary

Love Is In The Air John Paul Young Love Is In The Air A

Always On My Mind James Galway Wind of Change

Desde El Dia Que Te Fuiste (Without You) Il Divo Live in Barcelona

A Bushel And A Peck Doris Day When I Fall In Love

Personality Lloyd Price Lloyd Price Sings His Big 10

Spanish Harlem Sounds Incorporated Sounds Of The 60s Instrumental Magic

I Wanna Be Like You SAPOL A Few More Bars A

Barking At The Moon ` Jenny Lewis Bolt Soundtrack

Just The Way You Are The Romantic String Orchestra Easy Listening Favourites of the 70s and 80s CD2

I Wish I Was 18 Again George Burns I Wish I Was 18 Again

Room Full of Roses Mickey Gilley Gilley's Smokin'

La Dernier Valse (The Last Waltz) Lisa Ono Liso Ono Best 2002-2006

Cinderella Rockefella Anne & Johnny Hawker The Best of Anne & Johnny Hawker A

On The Inside Lynne Hamilton On The Inside A

The Carroll County Accident Bobby & Laurie The Carroll County Accident A

Dream A Little Dream of Me Kate Cebrano Kate Cebrano & Friends A

E Più Ti Penso (The More I Think of You) Andrea Bocelli & Adriana Grande Cinema

The Wah-Watusi The Orlons The Wah Watusi

Japanese Farewell Song Sam Cooke Cooke's Tour