Roundabout Playlist – 9th February, 2017
09 Feb 2017
Presenters: Alec McMillan and Pauline Lowe
Track Artist Album
El Bimbo Paul Maurait & Orchestra Reflection CD1
You Do Something To Me Alma Cogan A Tribute to Cole Porter CD2
You Don't Know Me Michael Buble It's Time
The Nearness Of You Nossa Alma Canta feat. Rosa Bittolo Bon Jazz Before Midnight
La Paloma Julio Iglesias Moments
You Marcia Hines Australian Icons CD1 A
To Love Somebody The Bee Gees The Best of the Bee Gees A
Help Me Make It Through The Night The Romantic String Orchestra Easy Listening Favourites of the 70s and 80s CD3
Love Is Here To Stay Willie Nelson Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Let Me Be There Olivia Newton-John Gold A
Only You Can Love Me This Way Keith Urban Defying Gravity A
Skokiaan Bill Haley & His Comets Bill Haley Golden Star Collection
All My Lovin' The Beatles 1964 Ed Sullivan Show
Heartbeat Bobby Vee Heartbeat_75_Classic_Tracks_From_The_60s
Pick Yourself Up SAPOL On Show A
Allá En El Rancho Grande Elvis Presley That's the Way It Is (Deluxe Edition)
Can't Take My Eyes Off You Joanna Wang The Adult Storybook
The More I See You Chris Montez All Time Greatest Hits
My Heart Belongs To Daddy Eartha Kitt Four Classic Albums CD1
Sometimes When We Touch Dan Hill Longer Fuse
I Feel The Earth Move Carole King Tapestry
Scarborough Fair Tea Rose Duo Easy Winners A
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do Neil Sedaka The Very Best of Neil Sedaka
I Enjoy Being a Girl Peggy Lee Capitol Sings Rodgers & Hammerstein
(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons Nat King Cole The Great Sentimental Favourites CD2
Comment Te Dire Adieu (It Hurts To Say Goodbye) String Swing Jazz Unlimited Vol1 CD2
Can't Get Used to Losing You Andy Williams Sounds of the 60s Golden Stars
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A