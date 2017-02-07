Roundabout Playlist 7 Feb 2017
Eveline Trosti Jacqueline Marsden
Track Artist Album
Happy Trumpeter Bert Kaemphert Red Roses
Hotel Happiness Brook Benton This is
On a bicycle made for two Dinah Shore MaNHatten serenade
With plenty of money and you The Ink Spots 16 classic performances
Peter Gunn Henry Mancini Award winning Hits
Young and foolish Edmund Hockridge Juke box jiants
I only have eyes for you Uknown Great girls singers
Hot Burrito The Revelators Amazing stories A
Petite Fleur Chris Barber Juke box giants
Feeling good Michael Buble' MB
Something got a hold of me Etta James Mad Men
Don't ever change TheCrickets Heartbeat
Tonight Andre' Kostelanetz Most requested songs
Come rain or come shine Anita O'Day The road to dreamland
Reach out i'll be there The four Tops Forever yours
For all we know Johnny Spence Unforgettalbe themes
Night and Day Fred Astaire Nostalgia complete
Hand me down my wakling cane Boswell Sisters Nostalgia complete
With one look Debra Bryne New ways to dream A
Hungarian Dance No. 5 Mantovani World of concert Classics
We've only just begun Dami Im Classic Carpenters A
Be my Love Harry Secombe The very best of
World turning Yothu Yindi One Blood A
Footy Fever Sammy Butcher Desert surf quitar A
On my way home Enya Paint the sky with stars
My elusive dream Roger Miller King of the road
That lovely weekend Ted Heath The farewell concert
Once upon a summertime Astrud Gilberto The road to dreamland