Roundabout Playlist 7 Feb 2017

Eveline Trosti Jacqueline Marsden

Track Artist Album

Happy Trumpeter Bert Kaemphert Red Roses

Hotel Happiness Brook Benton This is

On a bicycle made for two Dinah Shore MaNHatten serenade

With plenty of money and you The Ink Spots 16 classic performances

Peter Gunn Henry Mancini Award winning Hits

Young and foolish Edmund Hockridge Juke box jiants

I only have eyes for you Uknown Great girls singers

Hot Burrito The Revelators Amazing stories A

Petite Fleur Chris Barber Juke box giants

Feeling good Michael Buble' MB

Something got a hold of me Etta James Mad Men

Don't ever change TheCrickets Heartbeat

Tonight Andre' Kostelanetz Most requested songs

Come rain or come shine Anita O'Day The road to dreamland

Reach out i'll be there The four Tops Forever yours

For all we know Johnny Spence Unforgettalbe themes

Night and Day Fred Astaire Nostalgia complete

Hand me down my wakling cane Boswell Sisters Nostalgia complete

With one look Debra Bryne New ways to dream A

Hungarian Dance No. 5 Mantovani World of concert Classics

We've only just begun Dami Im Classic Carpenters A

Be my Love Harry Secombe The very best of

World turning Yothu Yindi One Blood A

Footy Fever Sammy Butcher Desert surf quitar A

On my way home Enya Paint the sky with stars

My elusive dream Roger Miller King of the road

That lovely weekend Ted Heath The farewell concert