Roundabout Playlist – 31 January 2017

Presented by Bob Gigney and Peter Douglas

Track Artist Album

A walk in the black forest Horst Jankowski Orchestra Sounds of the sixties

Some people Cliff Richard Private Collection

Knock, knock who's there Liv Maessen Number one hits complete A

Yellow rose of Texas Mitch Miller Gang Memories are made of hits

Patricia Henry Mancini Winning hits

New York New York Frank Sinatra Greatest Hits

Born to try Delta Goodrem Women that move you A

This Land Peter, Paul & Mary Puff the Magic dragon

Does your chewing gum lose its flavour Lonnie Donegan Juke Box Giants

Boogie Woogie bugle boy Bette Midler Experience the divine

Moscow Genghis Khan Number one hits complete

Fool on the hill Geoff Harvey Geoff Harvey A

I go to Rio Peter Allen 80 from the 70's A

The wayward wind Gogi Grant Back to the 50's

Remeber when The Platters Greatest hits

Perhaps Love James Galway The wind beneath my wings

Broken hearted melody Denis Walter Through the years A

I want to be evil Eartha Kitt My greatest songs

I like it Gerry & the Pacemakers Solid Gold 60's

A moi De Payer Ray Price Quintet Sounds of the sixties A

Little ole wine drinker me Dean Martin Dean Martin & Friends

It's my party Lesley Gore Solid gold 60's

Petite Fleur Chris Barber's Jazz Band Memories are made of hits

Lipstick on your collar Connie Francis Memories are made of hits

Green door Jim Lowe Memories are made of hits

I started a joke Bee Gees Greatest hits A

Kentucky Woman Neil Diamond The best of

You made me what I am Cheryl Gray 60's hits A

Paloma Blanca George Baker Selection 70's hits

Spanish Eyes Al Martino Al Martino Spanish Eyes

Right back where we started from Maxine Nightingale 70's hits

Speak Softly love John Farnham Where do I begin A