Roundabout Playlist – 31 January 2017
31 Jan 2017
Presented by Bob Gigney and Peter Douglas
Track Artist Album
A walk in the black forest Horst Jankowski Orchestra Sounds of the sixties
Some people Cliff Richard Private Collection
Knock, knock who's there Liv Maessen Number one hits complete A
Yellow rose of Texas Mitch Miller Gang Memories are made of hits
Patricia Henry Mancini Winning hits
New York New York Frank Sinatra Greatest Hits
Born to try Delta Goodrem Women that move you A
This Land Peter, Paul & Mary Puff the Magic dragon
Does your chewing gum lose its flavour Lonnie Donegan Juke Box Giants
Boogie Woogie bugle boy Bette Midler Experience the divine
Moscow Genghis Khan Number one hits complete
Fool on the hill Geoff Harvey Geoff Harvey A
I go to Rio Peter Allen 80 from the 70's A
The wayward wind Gogi Grant Back to the 50's
Remeber when The Platters Greatest hits
Perhaps Love James Galway The wind beneath my wings
Broken hearted melody Denis Walter Through the years A
I want to be evil Eartha Kitt My greatest songs
I like it Gerry & the Pacemakers Solid Gold 60's
A moi De Payer Ray Price Quintet Sounds of the sixties A
Little ole wine drinker me Dean Martin Dean Martin & Friends
It's my party Lesley Gore Solid gold 60's
Petite Fleur Chris Barber's Jazz Band Memories are made of hits
Lipstick on your collar Connie Francis Memories are made of hits
Green door Jim Lowe Memories are made of hits
I started a joke Bee Gees Greatest hits A
Kentucky Woman Neil Diamond The best of
You made me what I am Cheryl Gray 60's hits A
Paloma Blanca George Baker Selection 70's hits
Spanish Eyes Al Martino Al Martino Spanish Eyes
Right back where we started from Maxine Nightingale 70's hits
Speak Softly love John Farnham Where do I begin A
I ca hear music Beach Boys Summer dreams