Roundabout Playlist – 30th January 2017

PRESENTERS: Julie Francis and Helen Wilson

Track Artist Album

I got Rhythm George Gershwin The Essential Piano: 40 Popular Classics

I get a kick out of you Frank Sinatra My Way: The Best of Frank Sinatra

Never knew love like this before Marcia Hines Discotheque A

Could I have this dance/Tennessee Waltz Melinda Schneider & Beccy Cole Great Women of Country A

A Man & a Woman James Last Band Easy Listening Stars of 50's & 60's

Lover, Come back to me Barbra Streisand The Essential Barbra Streisand

Missing you Chris De Burgh Spark to a flame: The Very Best of Chris De Burgh

Too much Heaven Bee Gees Number ones A

Theme from Peyton Place Leroy Holmes & Orch Retro Film and Movie Themes

Morning has broken Cat Stevens The Very Best of Cat Stevens

There but for Fortune Joan Baez Mojo presents Dylan's Scene

Try to Remember The Brothers Four Ultimate Collection

In the still of the Night Danile Michaels & His Orchestra Wonderful World of Music

Climb every Mountain Shirley Bassey Greatest Singers, Greatest Songs

Against all Odds Phil Collins Phil Collins - Hits

All I have to do is dream Bobby Gentry & Glen Campbell 60's 129 Original Hits

Tu T'en Vas Sergio Rafael Orchestra Moon River - 60 Minutes of Romantic Strings

You and the Night and the Music Jack Jones The Melodies linger on

You will rise again Capercaillie Delerium

You'll never walk alone Greta Bradman, Lisa McCune, David Hobson, Teddy Tahu Rhodes From Broadway to La Scala A

Woodchopper's Band Woody Herman Orchestra These She has loved

Blue Suede Shoes Elvis Presley Golden Oldies Ever

9 to 5 Dolly Parton Housework Songs 2

Blame it on the Boogie The Jacksons Housework Songs 2

Sway me now Perry Como Classic Hits 50's & 60's

Rhapsody in Blue Tea Rose Duo Easy Winners A

It's hard to leave Judith Durham Colours of my Life A