Roundabout Playlist – 3 March 2017

Preseneted by Errol Crouch & Bob Gigney

The Windmills Of Your Mind Henry Mancini & his orchestra Legend

Can’t help lovin’ that man of mine Dinah Shore Manhattan Serenade

Where Do I Begin Andy Williams Beautiful Music Vol 1

Love me or leave me Billie Holiday Night and Day

When You Were Sweet Sixteen Foster & Allen Songs of Love & Laughter

I’ll hold you in my heart Eddie Fisher Greatest hits

It's Been A Long, Long Time The Mellotones I dreamed of You A

I call your name The Mamas & the Papas 16 Greatest

Beyond The Sea David Campbell The Swing Session A

Luck be a Lady Anthony Warlow Centre Stage A

Stompin' At The Savoy Benny Goodman & his orchestra Big Band Jazz

Evergreen Barbra Streisand The Ultimate collection

Solitaire Neil Sedaka The very best of Neil Sedaka

What a man Jessica Mauboy The Sapphires A

Eternal Flame Human Nature A Symphony of Hits A

For all we know The Carpenters Singles

Vincent Don McLean The best of Don Mclean

Will the circle be unbroken Mary Duff, Daniel O’Donnel Timeless

Walk Right Back The Everly Brothers Walk Right Back

You belong to me / It’s impossible / Wonderful! Wonderful! Judith Durham Colours of my life A

San Francisco Scott Mckenzie Woodstock Years

Anyone who had a heart Sheena Crouch To Dusty with love A

I can't give you anything but love Louis Armstrong As time goes by

On the sunny side of the street Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie & his orchestra Forever Ella

As time goes by Tony Martin As time goes by

I’m always chasing rainbows Judy Garland Over the rainbow

I'll be seeing you Bing Crosby As time goes by