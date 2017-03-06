Roundabout Playlist – 3 March 2017
06 Mar 2017
Preseneted by Errol Crouch & Bob Gigney
Track Artist Album
The Windmills Of Your Mind Henry Mancini & his orchestra Legend
Can’t help lovin’ that man of mine Dinah Shore Manhattan Serenade
Where Do I Begin Andy Williams Beautiful Music Vol 1
Love me or leave me Billie Holiday Night and Day
When You Were Sweet Sixteen Foster & Allen Songs of Love & Laughter
I’ll hold you in my heart Eddie Fisher Greatest hits
It's Been A Long, Long Time The Mellotones I dreamed of You A
I call your name The Mamas & the Papas 16 Greatest
Beyond The Sea David Campbell The Swing Session A
Luck be a Lady Anthony Warlow Centre Stage A
Stompin' At The Savoy Benny Goodman & his orchestra Big Band Jazz
Evergreen Barbra Streisand The Ultimate collection
Solitaire Neil Sedaka The very best of Neil Sedaka
What a man Jessica Mauboy The Sapphires A
Eternal Flame Human Nature A Symphony of Hits A
For all we know The Carpenters Singles
Vincent Don McLean The best of Don Mclean
Will the circle be unbroken Mary Duff, Daniel O’Donnel Timeless
Walk Right Back The Everly Brothers Walk Right Back
You belong to me / It’s impossible / Wonderful! Wonderful! Judith Durham Colours of my life A
San Francisco Scott Mckenzie Woodstock Years
Anyone who had a heart Sheena Crouch To Dusty with love A
I can't give you anything but love Louis Armstrong As time goes by
On the sunny side of the street Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie & his orchestra Forever Ella
As time goes by Tony Martin As time goes by
I’m always chasing rainbows Judy Garland Over the rainbow
I'll be seeing you Bing Crosby As time goes by
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A