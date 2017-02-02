Roundabout Playlist – 2nd February
02 Feb 2017
Presenters: Louise Jesser and Pauline Lowe
Track Artist Album
Puttin' On The Ritz Beegie Adair Dancing In The Dark - A Tribute to Fred Astaire
Uptown Girl Billy Joel The Ultimate Collection CD2
All I Ask Of You Barbra Streisand The Essential Barbra Streisand CD2
Lookin' Out My Backdoor Creedence Clearwater Rivival Cosmo's Factory
La Mer Chantal Chamberland The Other Woman
It Doesn't Matter Anymore Buddy Holly 50 Greatest No1 Hits of the 50's
Something Shirley Bassey Always CD1
Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall Ink Spots & Ella Fitzgerald Hits of '44
Desafinado Stan Getz and Charlie Byrd Sounds Of The 60s Instrumental Magic
I'm Old Fashioned Stacey Kent Midnight Love
A Fine Romance Bing Crosby & Dixie Lee Crosby Coolest Crooners CD2
Do you Love Me The Contours Motown: The Complete No1's
Quien Sera (Sway) French Latino Suerte
I Got Rhythm Willie Nelson Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Islands In The Stream Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton 100 of the Greatest Country Music Hits
My Funny Valentine Chet Baker Young Chet
To Sir With Love Lulu Sounds Of The 60s Stage and Screen Memories
True Grit (One Day, Little Girl) Glen Campbell Glen Campbell - The Capital Years 1965-1977
Schoener fremder Mann (Someone Else's Boy) Connie Francis The Collection
Let Your Love Flow The Bellamy Brothers Greatest Hits by the Bellamy Bros Vol1
You Don't Know Helen Shapiro The Very Best of Helen Shapiro
Tie A Yellow Ribbon On the Ole Oak Tree The Band of the Royal Aust Navy 24 Brass Pops A
Lullaby of Broadway Janet Seidel Doris And Me A
Escape (The Pina Colada Song) Rupert Holmes Partners in Crime
I Got You Babe Sonny & Cher Sonny & Cher's Greatest Hits
Just A Song Before I Go Stills, Nash and Crosby Greatest Hits
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A