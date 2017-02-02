Roundabout Playlist – 2nd February

Presenters: Louise Jesser and Pauline Lowe

Track Artist Album

Puttin' On The Ritz Beegie Adair Dancing In The Dark - A Tribute to Fred Astaire

Uptown Girl Billy Joel The Ultimate Collection CD2

All I Ask Of You Barbra Streisand The Essential Barbra Streisand CD2

Lookin' Out My Backdoor Creedence Clearwater Rivival Cosmo's Factory

La Mer Chantal Chamberland The Other Woman

It Doesn't Matter Anymore Buddy Holly 50 Greatest No1 Hits of the 50's

Something Shirley Bassey Always CD1

Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall Ink Spots & Ella Fitzgerald Hits of '44

Desafinado Stan Getz and Charlie Byrd Sounds Of The 60s Instrumental Magic

I'm Old Fashioned Stacey Kent Midnight Love

A Fine Romance Bing Crosby & Dixie Lee Crosby Coolest Crooners CD2

Do you Love Me The Contours Motown: The Complete No1's

Quien Sera (Sway) French Latino Suerte

I Got Rhythm Willie Nelson Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Islands In The Stream Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton 100 of the Greatest Country Music Hits

My Funny Valentine Chet Baker Young Chet

To Sir With Love Lulu Sounds Of The 60s Stage and Screen Memories

True Grit (One Day, Little Girl) Glen Campbell Glen Campbell - The Capital Years 1965-1977

Schoener fremder Mann (Someone Else's Boy) Connie Francis The Collection

Let Your Love Flow The Bellamy Brothers Greatest Hits by the Bellamy Bros Vol1

You Don't Know Helen Shapiro The Very Best of Helen Shapiro

Tie A Yellow Ribbon On the Ole Oak Tree The Band of the Royal Aust Navy 24 Brass Pops A

Lullaby of Broadway Janet Seidel Doris And Me A

Escape (The Pina Colada Song) Rupert Holmes Partners in Crime

I Got You Babe Sonny & Cher Sonny & Cher's Greatest Hits

Just A Song Before I Go Stills, Nash and Crosby Greatest Hits