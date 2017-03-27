Roundabout Playlist – 27 March 2017
27 Mar 2017
Presented by John Sheehan and Peter Douglas
Track Artist Album
Begin the beguine Artie Shaw Down memory lane
Hold me thrill me kiss me Mel Carter Escape
Jumbalaya Jo Stafford Escape
Cara Mia Jay & The Americans 101 60's hits
Midnight in Moscow Kenny Ball & His Jazzmen Teen Beat
Summer wind David Campbell The Swing Sessions A
People Jill Perryman Great moments in Australian Theatre A
Everlasting Love Steve Ellis Love Affair Love Songs
El Condor Pasa Sergio Rafael Orchestra 60 Minutes of romantic strings
Wolverton Mountain Claude King 101 60's hits
Teacher's Pet Doris Day The magic of
Dianne The Bachelors Love Songs
Golden Wedding Woody Herman Escape
She wears my ring Johnny O'Keefe The very best of A
Second hand rose Barbra Streisand The essential Barbra
Why do fools fall in love The Diamonds Legends of Rock & Roll
Fly Geoff Harvey & Sully Maestro & The Music Man A
Run Samson Run Neil Sedaka The very best of
He just couldn't resist her with her pocket transistor Alma Cogan Mod girls of the 60's
Silver threads & golden needles The Springfields Mod girls of the 60's
Goofin Around Bill Haley & The Comets Instrumental Classics
The Wayward Wind Frank Ifield The Essential Collection A
James Carol Deane Mod girls of the 60's
To all the girls I've loved before Julio Iglesias & Willie Nelson Volumen 1
Honky Tonk Bill Doggett Instrumental Classics
Music to watch girls go by Andy Williams 101 60's hits
Bobby's Girl Susan Maughan Mod girls of the 60's
If I had a hammer Peter Paul & Mary Puff the magic dragon
Smooth Operator Smooth as Silk Late Night Jazz
Alberta Bryan Davies Sounds of the 60's
My Happiness Connie Francis Love Songs