“Roundabout Playlist – 24 March 2017”

REQUEST DAY PRESENTERS: Julie Francis & Bob Gigney

Track Artist Album

On the suny side of the street Tommy Dorsey Orchestra These She has Loved

Some enchanted evening Harry Secombe The Melodies linger on Disc3

A nightingale sang in Berkley Square Vera Lynn The Melodies linger on Disc1

I Believe The Batchelors Easy Listening Stars of 50's & 60's

I've got you under my skin Frank Sinatra Sinatra: Best of the Best

Smoke gets in your eyes Tommy Dorsey Orchestra Dancehall Days

Nella Fantasia Sarah Brightman Diva The Singles Collection

You don't bring me flowers Barbra Streisand & Neil Diamond The Essential Barbra Streisand

I could have danced all night Yvonne Kenny/Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Yvonne Kenny: Make Believe A

Walk like a man Jersey Boys Jersey Boys Music from Motion Picture

The Beer Barrel Polka The Andrew Sisters Portrait of the Andrew Sisters

I'm still standing Elton John Rocket Man: The Definitive Collection

Music of the night Greta Bradman Grace A

Side by side Kay Starr The Fabulous

C'est Si Bon Eartha Kitt My Greatest Songs

You are so beautiful Kenny Rogers Easy Listening Stars of 70's, 80's, 90's

Catch a falling star Perry Como Fly me to the moon

Hey There Rosemary Clooney 16 Most Requested Songs

That's Amore Dean Martin The Best of Dean Martin

The Twist Chubby Checker Legends of Rock 'n' Roll

My Way Frank Sinatra Sinatra: Best of the Best

Whispering Grass The Inkspots

Buttons & Bows Dinah Shore

Bye Bye Love Madeline Peyroux The Blue Room

My baby just care for me Mel Torme

Eddie Fisher

Somewhere my love Orchestra

Medley:Stay/Let's hang on Jersey Boys Jersey Boys;Music from motion picture