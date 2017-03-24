“Roundabout Playlist – 24 March 2017”
24 Mar 2017
REQUEST DAY PRESENTERS: Julie Francis & Bob Gigney
Track Artist Album
On the suny side of the street Tommy Dorsey Orchestra These She has Loved
Some enchanted evening Harry Secombe The Melodies linger on Disc3
A nightingale sang in Berkley Square Vera Lynn The Melodies linger on Disc1
I Believe The Batchelors Easy Listening Stars of 50's & 60's
I've got you under my skin Frank Sinatra Sinatra: Best of the Best
Smoke gets in your eyes Tommy Dorsey Orchestra Dancehall Days
Nella Fantasia Sarah Brightman Diva The Singles Collection
You don't bring me flowers Barbra Streisand & Neil Diamond The Essential Barbra Streisand
I could have danced all night Yvonne Kenny/Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Yvonne Kenny: Make Believe A
Walk like a man Jersey Boys Jersey Boys Music from Motion Picture
The Beer Barrel Polka The Andrew Sisters Portrait of the Andrew Sisters
I'm still standing Elton John Rocket Man: The Definitive Collection
Music of the night Greta Bradman Grace A
Side by side Kay Starr The Fabulous
C'est Si Bon Eartha Kitt My Greatest Songs
You are so beautiful Kenny Rogers Easy Listening Stars of 70's, 80's, 90's
Catch a falling star Perry Como Fly me to the moon
Hey There Rosemary Clooney 16 Most Requested Songs
That's Amore Dean Martin The Best of Dean Martin
The Twist Chubby Checker Legends of Rock 'n' Roll
My Way Frank Sinatra Sinatra: Best of the Best
Whispering Grass The Inkspots
Buttons & Bows Dinah Shore
Bye Bye Love Madeline Peyroux The Blue Room
My baby just care for me Mel Torme
Eddie Fisher
Somewhere my love Orchestra
Medley:Stay/Let's hang on Jersey Boys Jersey Boys;Music from motion picture
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A