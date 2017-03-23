Roundabout Playlist 23rd March, 2017
Presenters: Louise Jesser and Pauline Lowe
Track Artist Album
The Magnificent 7 Henry Mancini Award Winning Hits Vol1
Sounds of Then (This Is Australia) Gangajang The Essential Gangajang A
My Heart Will Go On Celine Dion The Power of Love
The Moon Can Reflect My Heart Yang Kun On That Day
Goldfinger Shirley Bassey Greatest Hits
Ooby Dooby Roy Orbison The Black and White Night Live
A Guy Is A Guy Doris Day Doris Day's Greatest Hits
On A Clear Day Beegie Adair Save The Last Dance For Me
Santa Never Made It Into Darwin Bill & Boyd Santa Never Made It Into Darwin A
Exactly Like You Diana Krall From This Moment On
Fascination Fernand Gignac 20 Grandes Chansons D'Amour
Prelude No1 in C Major Tzvi Erez Bach: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1
I Could Easily Fall In Love With You Cliff Richard & The Shadows Aladin and his Wonderful Lamp
Best of Friends Pearl Bailey Disney Classics
Tenderly Andre Kostelanet 16 Most Requested Songs
Crazy Little Thing Called Love Michael BuBle Michael Buble CD1
Knowing Me, Knowing You ABBA Gold
Jean Norman Yemm Jean A
Borrow My Heart Taylor Henderson Taylor Henderson A
Love Is All Around Wet Wet Wet Step By Step The Greatest Hits
Strangers In The Night Montana Bros Orch Unforgettable Themes
Have You Ever Been In Love Kamahl Hits and Memories CD1 A
Gee Baby, Ain't I Good To You Janet Seidel The Art Of The Lounge A
Getting To Know You Nancy Wilson Capitol Sings Rodgers & Hammerstein
Nobody's Baby Again Dean Martin A Million And One CD1
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A