Roundabout Playlist 23rd March, 2017

Presenters: Louise Jesser and Pauline Lowe

Track Artist Album

The Magnificent 7 Henry Mancini Award Winning Hits Vol1

Sounds of Then (This Is Australia) Gangajang The Essential Gangajang A

My Heart Will Go On Celine Dion The Power of Love

The Moon Can Reflect My Heart Yang Kun On That Day

Goldfinger Shirley Bassey Greatest Hits

Ooby Dooby Roy Orbison The Black and White Night Live

A Guy Is A Guy Doris Day Doris Day's Greatest Hits

On A Clear Day Beegie Adair Save The Last Dance For Me

Santa Never Made It Into Darwin Bill & Boyd Santa Never Made It Into Darwin A

Exactly Like You Diana Krall From This Moment On

Fascination Fernand Gignac 20 Grandes Chansons D'Amour

Prelude No1 in C Major Tzvi Erez Bach: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1

I Could Easily Fall In Love With You Cliff Richard & The Shadows Aladin and his Wonderful Lamp

Best of Friends Pearl Bailey Disney Classics

Tenderly Andre Kostelanet 16 Most Requested Songs

Crazy Little Thing Called Love Michael BuBle Michael Buble CD1

Knowing Me, Knowing You ABBA Gold

Jean Norman Yemm Jean A

Borrow My Heart Taylor Henderson Taylor Henderson A

Love Is All Around Wet Wet Wet Step By Step The Greatest Hits

Strangers In The Night Montana Bros Orch Unforgettable Themes

Have You Ever Been In Love Kamahl Hits and Memories CD1 A

Gee Baby, Ain't I Good To You Janet Seidel The Art Of The Lounge A

Getting To Know You Nancy Wilson Capitol Sings Rodgers & Hammerstein

Nobody's Baby Again Dean Martin A Million And One CD1