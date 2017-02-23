Roundabout Playlist – 23rd February, 2017

Presenters: Eveline Trosti and Pauline Lowe

Track Artist Album

Eine Schwarzwaldfahrt (A Walk In The Black Forest) Horst Jankowski and Orch Sounds Of The 60s Instrumental Magic

Quando Quando Quando Engelbert Humperdinck At His Very Best

What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life Laura Fygi Women The Best Jazz Vocals CD1

Happy Pharrell Williams Despicable Me 2 Soundtrack

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow Leslie Grace Leslie Grace

Under The Boardwalk Human Nature Jukebox A

The Morning After Paul Mauriat & Orchestra Reflection CD2

Here Comes The Sun The Beatles Abbey Road

Dedicated To The One I Love The Shirelles The Greates Oldies

Thinking Out Loud Ed Sheeran x

I'll Never Find Another You The Seekers Sounds Of The 60s Golden Stars A

Shakin' All Over Johnny Kidd & The Pirates Heartbeat_75_Classic_Tracks_From_The_60s

Non Dimenticar Flo Sandon's Music From Woody Allen Films

Cupid Sam Cooke The Man Who Invented Soul

What'll I Do Linda Ronstadt Round Midnight CD1

The Last Time I Saw Paris Conrad Alslinger & Orchestra Unforgettable Themes

Swinging On A Star Bing Crosby Hits of '44

Cry Me A River Barbra Streisand The Essential Streisand CD1

Red Roses For A Blue Lady Dean Martin A Million And One

Hopelessly Devoted To You Olivia Newton-John Gold A

La Bamba Playing For Change Songs Around The World

Swedish Rhapsody The Montavani Orchestra International Hits

Ballad of Easy Rider The Byrds The Essential Byrds CD2

Down Under Men At Work Business As Usual A

What A Wonderful World Beegie Adair Save The Last Dance For Me

Hello Young Lovers Rosemary Clooney Out Of This World CD2

I Wanna Be Around Tony Bennett & Bono Duets an American Classics

Two Hearts Phil Collins Hits

See You Later Alligator Bill Haley and The Comets See You Later Alligator '64