Roundabout Playlist – 23rd February, 2017
23 Feb 2017
Presenters: Eveline Trosti and Pauline Lowe
Track Artist Album
Eine Schwarzwaldfahrt (A Walk In The Black Forest) Horst Jankowski and Orch Sounds Of The 60s Instrumental Magic
Quando Quando Quando Engelbert Humperdinck At His Very Best
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life Laura Fygi Women The Best Jazz Vocals CD1
Happy Pharrell Williams Despicable Me 2 Soundtrack
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow Leslie Grace Leslie Grace
Under The Boardwalk Human Nature Jukebox A
The Morning After Paul Mauriat & Orchestra Reflection CD2
Here Comes The Sun The Beatles Abbey Road
Dedicated To The One I Love The Shirelles The Greates Oldies
Thinking Out Loud Ed Sheeran x
I'll Never Find Another You The Seekers Sounds Of The 60s Golden Stars A
Shakin' All Over Johnny Kidd & The Pirates Heartbeat_75_Classic_Tracks_From_The_60s
Non Dimenticar Flo Sandon's Music From Woody Allen Films
Cupid Sam Cooke The Man Who Invented Soul
What'll I Do Linda Ronstadt Round Midnight CD1
The Last Time I Saw Paris Conrad Alslinger & Orchestra Unforgettable Themes
Swinging On A Star Bing Crosby Hits of '44
Cry Me A River Barbra Streisand The Essential Streisand CD1
Red Roses For A Blue Lady Dean Martin A Million And One
Hopelessly Devoted To You Olivia Newton-John Gold A
La Bamba Playing For Change Songs Around The World
Swedish Rhapsody The Montavani Orchestra International Hits
Ballad of Easy Rider The Byrds The Essential Byrds CD2
Down Under Men At Work Business As Usual A
What A Wonderful World Beegie Adair Save The Last Dance For Me
Hello Young Lovers Rosemary Clooney Out Of This World CD2
I Wanna Be Around Tony Bennett & Bono Duets an American Classics
Two Hearts Phil Collins Hits
See You Later Alligator Bill Haley and The Comets See You Later Alligator '64
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A