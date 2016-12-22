Mostly Music Playlist – 22nd December 2016
22 Dec 2016
Mostly Music Presenter: John Sheehan
Operator: Julie Francis
Track Artist Album
La Enganadora Buena Vista Club At Carnegie Hall:Buena Vista Club
Mi Manchi Andre Bocelli Amore
I can't make you love me Adele Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Carrickfergus The Columbrian Minstrels
Tears in heaven Eric Clapton Unplugged
Walking on broken glass Annie Lennox The Annie Lennox Collection
Moonshadow Cat Stevens Majikat(Earth your 1976)
Tapestry Carole King Tapestry
Gopuru Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu Rrakala Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu A
Albertine Brooke Fraser Albertine A
Dance Mario Frangoulis Follow your Heart
Blue Bayou Linda Ronstandt The Very Best of Linda Ronstandt
If I loved you Perry Como The Legendary Performer
The Longest Time Billy Joel The Essential Billy Joel
Desafinado Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd Sounds of the Sixties
I dream of Spring KD Lang Watershed
So She Dances Josh Groban Awake
Clown Emile Sande Our Version of Events
Empty Chairs, Empty Tables Noah Stewart Noah
Cast your fate to the wind Sound Orchestral Sounds of the Sixties
Come away with me Norah Jones Come Away With Me
Chandelier of Stars John Williamson Chandelier of Stars A
He's so fine The Chiffons Legends of Rock'n' Roll
I can't give you anything but love Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Cheek to Cheek
Your love is King Sade Diamond Life
I'm on your side Paul Kelly Spring & Fall A
Manhattan Rod Stewart & Bette Midler Stardust - The Great American Songbook Vol3
Keep the customer satisfied Simon & Garfunkel Bridge over Troubled Water
I wish you a Merry Christmas Bing Crosby Christmas Classics
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A