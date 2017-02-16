“Roundabout Playlist – 20 February 2017”
16 Feb 2017
PRESENTERS: Julie Francis & Louise Presser play music from the movies.
Track Artist Album
The Entertainer Mantovani Mantovani at His Very Best
Three Coins in the Fountain Frank Sinatra Memories are Made of This
Nella Fantasia Jackie Evancho Dream with Me
Manhattan Rod Stewart & Bette Midler Stardus - The Great American Songbook
Buttons & Bows London Pops & London Studio Orchestra Academy Award Winners: The First 50 years
Viva Las Vegas Elvis Presley Viva Las Vegas
It's only a paper moon Ella Fitzgerald Fly me to the Moon
It's D'Lovely Carroll Gibbons & The Savoy Orpheans The Great Thirties Collection
It had to be you John Williams John Williams plays the Movies
Moonglow Billie Holiday Fly me to the Moon Disc 2
Love is in the air John Paul Young I Hate the Music A
Mrs Robinson Simon & Garfunkel 20 Greatest Hits
Tammy Debbie Reynolds Tammy
Arthur's Theme Phil Yates The Most Beautiful Guitar Music Ever A
High Noon Frankie Lane Easy Listening Stars of 50's & 60's
True Love Bing Crosby & Grace Kelly High Society (Original Motion Picture)
The Way We Were Acker Bilk Beautiful Music Complete Vol 2
Moon River Barbra Streisand The Movie Album
I Can't Help Myself Jessica Mauboy & group The Sapphires (Original Motion Picture) A
Hard Day's Night 101 Strings Memories are Made of This
Happy Talk Juanita Hall South Pacific (Original Soundtrack)
Raindrops keep falling on my head John Farnham One Voice: The Greatest Hits A
Georgy Girl The Seekers Sounds of the Sixties A
Yankee Doodle Dandy 101 Strings Orchestra 101 Strings: The Great American Composers
Hello Young Lovers Perry Como Easy Listening Stars of 50's & 60's
Wind beneath my wings Bette Midler Beaches (Original Motion Picture)
Hopelessly devoted to you Olivia Newton John Grease
Don't fence me in The Andrew Sisters A Portrait of the Andrew Sisters
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A