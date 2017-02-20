“Roundabout Playlist – 20 February 2017”
20 Feb 2017
PRESENTERS: Julie Francis & Helen Wilson
Track Artist Album
I enjoy being a girl 101 Strings Orchestra Rodgers & Hammerstein -Treasury of Masterpieces
Try to remember Nana Mouskouri The Definitive Collection
Hot Diggity Perry Como Easy Listeniing Stars of 50's & 60's
There's a kind of hush all over the world Herman's Hermits The Greatest Love Songs
Up where we belong Royal Philharmonic Orchestra The Essential collection
Wonderful, Wonderful Johnny Mathis Easy Listening Stars of 50's & 60's
Torn between two lovers Mary McGregor Beautiful Music Vol 2
Where have all the flowers gone? The Kingston Trio Beautiful Music Vol 2
Tumbling Tumbleweeds Billy Vaughan Beautiful Music Complete Vol 2
To Sir with Love Lulu Sounds of the Sixties
I remember you Frank Ifield 60's 129 Original Hits
Two less lonely people in the world Air Supply The Ultimate Collection A
Summer of '42 Gheorghe Zamfir The Lonely Shepherd
Don't it make my brown eyes blue Lorrae Desmond Lorrae Desmond for you A
Baby don't change your mind Gladys Knight & the Pips Gladys Knight - The Greatest Hits
Uptown Girl Billy Joel The Essential Billy Joel
Walk don't run The Ventures 60's Original Hits
Happy days are here again Barbra Streisand The Essential Barbra Streisand
Little green apple Roger Miller A Song for You Disc 1
When we were kids John Williamson & Maureen O'Hara Murphy J.W's Family Album A
Anna Magdalena Notebook J.S. Bach Roger Woodward Roger Woodward - My Favourite Classics A
Just a closer walk with Thee Judith Durham Colours of my life A
You'll never walk alone Jerry & The Pacemakers A Song for You Disc 4
Through the years Denis Walter Denis Walter - Through the years A
Alley Cat Jan Preston Jan Preston plays Winifred Atwell A
Everybody loves a lover Doris Day Easy Listening Stars of 50's & 60's
A kiss to build a dream on Louis Armstrong The Very Best of Louis Armstrong
You were made for me Freddie & The Dreamers 60's 129 Original Hits
Zing, went the strings of my heart Judy Garland The Greatest Love Songs Vol 1
Where did our love go? Diana Ross & The Supremes Easy Listening Stars of 50's & 60's
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A