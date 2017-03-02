“Roundabout Playlist – 2 March 2017”

PRESENTERS: Julie Francis & Jacqueline Marsden

Track Artist Album

Has anybody seen my Sweet Gypsy Rose? The Big Ben Banjo Band Big Ben Banjo Party

I've got the world on a string Louis Armstrong Fly me to the moon D1

Call me irresponsible Dinah Washington Fly me to the moon D1

Don't go breaking my heart Elton John & Kiki Dee Rocket Man: The Definitive Hits

The girl from Ipanema Alberto Manchego The Most Beautiful Guitar Music Ever

Close to you The Carpenters Singles (1969 - 1981)

Missing you Chris De Burgh Spark to a Flame: The Very Best of Chris De Burgh

The Great Pretender The Platters Greatest Hits

Mon Lisa London Pops & London Studio Orchestra Academy Award Winners: The First 50 years

O Mio Babbino Caro Jacquie Evancho Dream with me

Empty chairs at empty tables Noah Stewart Noah

Dream The Pied Pipers Blue Skies - 45 Hits from 50's & 60's

I can't give you anything but love Nat King Cole Blue Skies - 45 Hits from 50's & 60's

Lullaby of Birdland Sarah Vaughan Fly me to the moon D1

Catch a falling star Perry Como Fly me to the Moon D2

Michael row the boat ashore The Highwaymen A Song for You D4

The Swagman John Williams Travelling A

Moreton Bay Marion Henderson Australia, Our Land, Our Music A

Bayini Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu Bayini (Live) A

Grandpa tell me about the good ol' days Melinda Schneider & Beccy Cole Great Women of Country & the Songs that made them A

Desafinido Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd Sounds of the Sixties - Easy Listening

I am Woman Helen Reddy Helen Reddy: The Woman I Am A

Mr Bojangles Neil Diamond The Best of Neil Diamond

Get a little dirt on your hands The Delltones A Song for You D4 A

Edelweiss Royal Philharmonic Orchestra The Essential Collection D1

More Tom Jones The Melodies Linger On

You've got a friend Lorrae Desmond Lorrae Desmond for you A

More than a Woman The Bee Gees Number Ones A