“Roundabout Playlist – 2 March 2017”
02 Mar 2017
PRESENTERS: Julie Francis & Jacqueline Marsden
Track Artist Album
Has anybody seen my Sweet Gypsy Rose? The Big Ben Banjo Band Big Ben Banjo Party
I've got the world on a string Louis Armstrong Fly me to the moon D1
Call me irresponsible Dinah Washington Fly me to the moon D1
Don't go breaking my heart Elton John & Kiki Dee Rocket Man: The Definitive Hits
The girl from Ipanema Alberto Manchego The Most Beautiful Guitar Music Ever
Close to you The Carpenters Singles (1969 - 1981)
Missing you Chris De Burgh Spark to a Flame: The Very Best of Chris De Burgh
The Great Pretender The Platters Greatest Hits
Mon Lisa London Pops & London Studio Orchestra Academy Award Winners: The First 50 years
O Mio Babbino Caro Jacquie Evancho Dream with me
Empty chairs at empty tables Noah Stewart Noah
Dream The Pied Pipers Blue Skies - 45 Hits from 50's & 60's
I can't give you anything but love Nat King Cole Blue Skies - 45 Hits from 50's & 60's
Lullaby of Birdland Sarah Vaughan Fly me to the moon D1
Catch a falling star Perry Como Fly me to the Moon D2
Michael row the boat ashore The Highwaymen A Song for You D4
The Swagman John Williams Travelling A
Moreton Bay Marion Henderson Australia, Our Land, Our Music A
Bayini Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu Bayini (Live) A
Grandpa tell me about the good ol' days Melinda Schneider & Beccy Cole Great Women of Country & the Songs that made them A
Desafinido Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd Sounds of the Sixties - Easy Listening
I am Woman Helen Reddy Helen Reddy: The Woman I Am A
Mr Bojangles Neil Diamond The Best of Neil Diamond
Get a little dirt on your hands The Delltones A Song for You D4 A
Edelweiss Royal Philharmonic Orchestra The Essential Collection D1
More Tom Jones The Melodies Linger On
You've got a friend Lorrae Desmond Lorrae Desmond for you A
More than a Woman The Bee Gees Number Ones A
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A