Roundabout Playlist – 1st February 2017

PRESENTERS: Julie Francis & John Sheehan

Track Artist Album

Symphony of the Seas Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Hooked on Classics 3

La Mer Rachael Leahcar Romantique A

Summer Love Frank Sinatra The Best of Frank Sinatra

Under the Boardwalk Human Nature Jukebox A

Theme from a Summer Place Percy Faith & His Orchestra Memories are made of Hits

Skye Boat Song Nan Mouskouri The Definitive Collection

Sea of Love The Honeydrippers

All you need is love 101 Strings Memories are made of this...The 60's

All is fair in love Barbra Streisand The Essential Barbra Streisand

'Til there was you Rod Stewart As Time Goes By

Medley: Banks of Ohio/If not for you/Let me be there Melinda Schneider & Beccy Cole Great Women of Country A

You belong to my heart Douglas Gamley & His Orchestra Wonderful World of Music

I have a dream Noah Stewart Noah

Marble Halls Enya Shepherd Moons

He Ain't Heavy, He's my Brother The Hollies 60's 129 Original Hits

Chattanooga Choo-choo Glenn Miller In the Mood

Zing, went the strings of my heart Judy Garland The Greatest Love Songs

These Foolish things Gordon Langford & His Orchestra Wonderful World of Music

Magic Moments Perry Como Easy Listening Stars of 50's & 60's

Cha Cha Cha Para Ti La Republique Democratique du Mambo Putamayo Presents Vintage Latino

Go your own way Fleetwood Mac Greatest Hits

Little Boy Lost Johnny Ashcroft Down the Overlander's Trail A

Wake up little Suzy The Everly Brothers Golden Oldies Ever Vol2

Second-Hand Rose Barbra Streisand The Essential Barbra Streisand Disc 1

Portrait John Williams Travelling A

Follow your Heart Mario Frangoulis Follow your Heart

The Coffee Song Royal Australian Navy Band RAN Cruising Stations A

Chika Boom Guy Mitchell Singing the Blues