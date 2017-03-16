Roundabout Playlist – 16 March 2017

Presented by Eveline Trosti and Peter Douglas

Track Artist Album

The Grey Bear Alan Freed & His Rock 'n' Roll Band Instrumental Classics

Hold me tight Johnny Nash 101 60's hits

Come on a my house Kay Starr The Fabulous

Tie a yellow ribbon Tony Orlando & Dawn Number one hits complete

The shadow of your smile London Pops Orchestra Academy Award Winners

Santa Lucia Harry Secombe The very best of

Old Cape Cod Patti Page Memories are made from this

YMCA Nick Ingman & Orchestra Favourites 70's & 80's

Flashdance Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Hooked on themes

Rave On Buddy Holly The best of

Stupid Cupid Connie Francis Stars of the 50's & 60's

Our day will come Ruby & The Romantics The Teen Years

Nut Rocker B Bumble & The Stingers Instrumental Classics

Sadie the cleaning lady John Farnham The Classic Gold Collection A

4,003,221 tears from now Judy Stone Northern Soul Gitls Rock A

Big girls don't cry Four Seasons The very best of

Calcutta Lawrence Welk Orchestra Instrumental Classics

The Bilbao Song Andy Williams The Crooners

Barefoot Boy Noeleen Batley Lost Treasures A

Unchained melody The Righteous Bros The very best of

The Hucklebuck Paul Williams & his Hucklebuckers Instrumental Classics

There's a heartache following me Jimmy Little The Definitive collection A

Whatever will be will be Doris Day Always

Jive Talkin' Bee Gees Greatest Hits A

You don't bring me flowers Romantic Strings Orchestra Favourites 70's & 80's

Walking to New Orleans Fats Domino 101 60's hits

Dance Puppet Dance Little Pattie Sounds of the sixties A

King of wishful thinking GO West Pretty Woman soundtrack

Moonglow Bert Kaempfert Orchestra Red Roses

My Truly truly fair Guy Mitchell 20 Greatest Hits

Alfie Cilla Black More music to watch girls go by

Up on the roof The Drifters Sounds of the sixties

Patricia Henry Mancini Winning Hits

Can you feel the love tonight Elton john Love Songs

I'll never fall in love again Dione warwick Lovely Ladies

Imagine John Lennon The very best of

Falling in love with love Yvonne Kenny Make Believe A

A little ray of sunshine Axiom 101 70's hits A

I will follow him Little Peggy March 101 60's hits