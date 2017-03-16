Roundabout Playlist – 16 March 2017
16 Mar 2017
Presented by Eveline Trosti and Peter Douglas
Track Artist Album
The Grey Bear Alan Freed & His Rock 'n' Roll Band Instrumental Classics
Hold me tight Johnny Nash 101 60's hits
Come on a my house Kay Starr The Fabulous
Tie a yellow ribbon Tony Orlando & Dawn Number one hits complete
The shadow of your smile London Pops Orchestra Academy Award Winners
Santa Lucia Harry Secombe The very best of
Old Cape Cod Patti Page Memories are made from this
YMCA Nick Ingman & Orchestra Favourites 70's & 80's
Flashdance Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Hooked on themes
Rave On Buddy Holly The best of
Stupid Cupid Connie Francis Stars of the 50's & 60's
Our day will come Ruby & The Romantics The Teen Years
Nut Rocker B Bumble & The Stingers Instrumental Classics
Sadie the cleaning lady John Farnham The Classic Gold Collection A
4,003,221 tears from now Judy Stone Northern Soul Gitls Rock A
Big girls don't cry Four Seasons The very best of
Calcutta Lawrence Welk Orchestra Instrumental Classics
The Bilbao Song Andy Williams The Crooners
Barefoot Boy Noeleen Batley Lost Treasures A
Unchained melody The Righteous Bros The very best of
The Hucklebuck Paul Williams & his Hucklebuckers Instrumental Classics
There's a heartache following me Jimmy Little The Definitive collection A
Whatever will be will be Doris Day Always
Jive Talkin' Bee Gees Greatest Hits A
You don't bring me flowers Romantic Strings Orchestra Favourites 70's & 80's
Walking to New Orleans Fats Domino 101 60's hits
Dance Puppet Dance Little Pattie Sounds of the sixties A
King of wishful thinking GO West Pretty Woman soundtrack
Moonglow Bert Kaempfert Orchestra Red Roses
My Truly truly fair Guy Mitchell 20 Greatest Hits
Alfie Cilla Black More music to watch girls go by
Up on the roof The Drifters Sounds of the sixties
Patricia Henry Mancini Winning Hits
Can you feel the love tonight Elton john Love Songs
I'll never fall in love again Dione warwick Lovely Ladies
Imagine John Lennon The very best of
Falling in love with love Yvonne Kenny Make Believe A
A little ray of sunshine Axiom 101 70's hits A
I will follow him Little Peggy March 101 60's hits
King of the road David Campbell The Swing Sessions A