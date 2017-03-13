“Roundabout Playlist – 13 March 2017”

PRESENTER: Julie Francis

Track Artist Album

William Tell Overture Academy of St Martin in the Fields 100 Classical Hits

Aussie Bar-B-Q Eric Bogle Australia Our Land, Our Music A

Ascot Gavotte My Fair Lady Ensemble My Fair Lady

Wild Horses Susan Boyle I Dreamed a Dream

That's Life Frank Sinatra Sinatra - Best of the Best

Travelin' Man Ricky Nelson Sounds of the Sixties

Save the last dance for me Dolly Parton Easy Listening Disc 4

Up on the roof The Drifters Sounds of the Sixties

Cuba Libre Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A

La Mer Chantal Chamberland Putumaya presents: Jazz around the world

Sing Lo-Lo Vieux Diop Putumaya presents: African playground

Wind beneath my wings Geoff Harvey & Sully Maestro & The Music Man A

What the world needs now Burt Bacharach & Sydney Symphony Orchestra Live at the Sydney Opera House A

Love will keep us together Captain & Tenille Easy Listening Disc 3

Star crossed lovers Neil Sedaka A Song for you Disc 4

Cavatina John Williams John Williams plays the Movies A

A Whiter shade of Pale Sarah Brightman La Luna

Vincent Don McLean The Best of Don McLean

Somethin' Stupid Robbie Williams & Nicole Kidman In & Out of Consciousness A

Norvegin Wood Acker Bilk & His Strings Stranger on the Shore

Autumn Leaves Nat King Cole The Nat King Cole Collection

Stewball Peter Paul & Mary The Best of Peter Paul & Mary - 10 years together

Every time you cry John Farnham & Human Nature One Voice - The Greatest Hits A

Bye Bye Love Madeline Peyroux Madeline Peyroux: The Blue Room

The Horses Daryl Braithwaite The Essential A

Leave him in the Longyard Greg Champion, Jo Campbell, Beccy Cole Australian Music A

It doesn't matter anymore Buddy Holly The Best of Buddy Holly

Mission Impossible Theme Dominik Hauser Mission Impossible Theme (Movie Trailer Mix)

William Tell Overture - Beetlebaum Spike Jones & His City Slickers The Best of Spike Jones

The Winner takes all ABBA The Definitive Collection