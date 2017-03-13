“Roundabout Playlist – 13 March 2017”
13 Mar 2017
PRESENTER: Julie Francis
Track Artist Album
William Tell Overture Academy of St Martin in the Fields 100 Classical Hits
Aussie Bar-B-Q Eric Bogle Australia Our Land, Our Music A
Ascot Gavotte My Fair Lady Ensemble My Fair Lady
Wild Horses Susan Boyle I Dreamed a Dream
That's Life Frank Sinatra Sinatra - Best of the Best
Travelin' Man Ricky Nelson Sounds of the Sixties
Save the last dance for me Dolly Parton Easy Listening Disc 4
Up on the roof The Drifters Sounds of the Sixties
Cuba Libre Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A
La Mer Chantal Chamberland Putumaya presents: Jazz around the world
Sing Lo-Lo Vieux Diop Putumaya presents: African playground
Wind beneath my wings Geoff Harvey & Sully Maestro & The Music Man A
What the world needs now Burt Bacharach & Sydney Symphony Orchestra Live at the Sydney Opera House A
Love will keep us together Captain & Tenille Easy Listening Disc 3
Star crossed lovers Neil Sedaka A Song for you Disc 4
Cavatina John Williams John Williams plays the Movies A
A Whiter shade of Pale Sarah Brightman La Luna
Vincent Don McLean The Best of Don McLean
Somethin' Stupid Robbie Williams & Nicole Kidman In & Out of Consciousness A
Norvegin Wood Acker Bilk & His Strings Stranger on the Shore
Autumn Leaves Nat King Cole The Nat King Cole Collection
Stewball Peter Paul & Mary The Best of Peter Paul & Mary - 10 years together
Every time you cry John Farnham & Human Nature One Voice - The Greatest Hits A
Bye Bye Love Madeline Peyroux Madeline Peyroux: The Blue Room
The Horses Daryl Braithwaite The Essential A
Leave him in the Longyard Greg Champion, Jo Campbell, Beccy Cole Australian Music A
It doesn't matter anymore Buddy Holly The Best of Buddy Holly
Mission Impossible Theme Dominik Hauser Mission Impossible Theme (Movie Trailer Mix)
William Tell Overture - Beetlebaum Spike Jones & His City Slickers The Best of Spike Jones
The Winner takes all ABBA The Definitive Collection
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A