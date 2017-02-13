Roundabout Playlist – 13 February 2017
13 Feb 2017
Presented by Annette Amos and Peter Douglas
Track Artist Album
Alley Cat Geoff Harvey & Sully Maestro & The Music Man A
Comic Conversation John Farnham Where Do I Begin A
Don't rain on my parade Barbra Streisand The Essential Barbra
If I were a rich man Bill & Boyd Sounds of the sixties
Mexico Bob Moore The Hits
Memories are made of this Dean Martin Dean Martin & Friends
Delta Dawn Helen Reddy Number one hits complete A
Sweets for my sweet The Drifters The Hits
Tuff Ace Cannon The Hits
Brown eyed handsome man Buddy Holly The best of
Time after time Cyndi Lauper Women that move you
Dandy Herman's Hermits Sounds of the sixties
Peter Gunn Henry Mancini Award winning hits
Princess in rags Gene Pitney Rock
It's for you Cilla Black Sounds of the sixties
Hey Paula Paul & Paul 18 Timeless classics
Happy trumpeter Bert Kaempfert Red Roses
Morning has broken Cat Stevens 18 Timeless classics
Physical Olivia Newton-John Gold A
You're the one that I want Christian Cloumier Orchestra Favourites 70's & 80's
Let's get away from it all Dave Brubeck Collection
Hold Me Thrill Me Kiss Me Mel Carter Escape
Fallen Lauren Wood Pretty Woman soundtrack
Chanson D' Amour Manhattan Transfer Always
What a wonderful world Columbia River Group Late Night Guitar
Ain't that a shame Pat Boone 18 Greatest Hits
Blue LeeAnn Rhimes Women that move you
Heartaches The Marcels The Hits
El Condor Pasa Sergio Rafael Orchestra 60 Minutes of Romantic Strings
You don't have to say you love me Denis walter Through the years A
The Carnival is over Judith Durham Colours of my life A
Bad moon rising Creedence Clearwater Revival The Best of
Theme from Come September Bobby Darin Orchestra More music to watch girls go by
A man without love Al Martino Spanish Eyes
If I had a hammer Peter Paul & Mary Puff the Magic Dragon