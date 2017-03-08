Roundabout Playlist – 08 March 2017

Presenters Helen Meyer and Pam Sandhu

Chanson De Matin West Australian Symphony Orchestra Elizabethan Serenade: Classics of British Light Music A

I'm sending my blessings Ivy Benson & Her Girls Band; Rita Williams Songs That Won The War: We'll Meet Again Disc 1

I'm looking over a four leaf clover Jean Goldkette & His Orchestra Swingin' at the Speakeasy Disc 1

Plasir d'amour Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Elegant classics for the perfect high tea A

Way down yonder in New Orleans Bix Beiderbecke; Frankie Trumbauer & His Orchestra Swingin' at the Speakeasy Disc 3

Stormy weatjher Etta James 3/60: Legends of Soul Disc 1

My melancholy baby The Dorsey Brothers The Dorsey Brothers

Red velvet Kirby Sisters The Legendary Story of Sun Records [Metro] Disc 1

VIVALDI The 4 Seasons – Winter:II Largo . instr Barbara Jane Gilby / Tasmanian Symphony Chamber Players / Geoffrey Lancaster Margaret Throsby: The 20th Anniversary Collection A

Will ye no come back again Marion Martin The Heart of Scotland A

Galway Bay Tom Deans It's like this... Volume 1 A

Only you The Platters Love songs disc 2

Alligator crawl Fats Waller Swing Noir: Music From Jazz Clubs of the 1930s

Please don't talk about me when I'm gone Bonnie Lee Galea The Legendary Story of Sun Records [Metro] Disc 2 A

There's another place I can't go Charlie Rich The Legendary Story of Sun Records [Metro] Disc 2

Just walkin in the rain The Platters The Legendary Story of Sun Records [Metro] Disc 2

ZStagefright Peter Pik Solo guitar A

Sleepy time gal Les Brown and his Orchestra with Rosemary Clooney Sweetheart sounds

Tonight we love Freddie Martin & His Orchestra The Fabulous Forties Volume 1 Disc 3

Spending time with friends Isla Grant and George Hamilton IV Celtic Duets Disc 2

Brahms waltz in Ab Rod Hough Piano Album - Classics 1 A

Jingle jangle jingle The Merry Macs Songs That Won The War: We'll Meet Again Disc 1

The green fields of France The Corries Far, Far from Ypres: Songs, Poems and Music Disc 2

Crying in the chapel The Orioles American Diner JukeBox Giants Disc 3