Roundabout Playlist – 08 March 2017
08 Mar 2017
Presenters Helen Meyer and Pam Sandhu
Track Artist Album
Chanson De Matin West Australian Symphony Orchestra Elizabethan Serenade: Classics of British Light Music A
I'm sending my blessings Ivy Benson & Her Girls Band; Rita Williams Songs That Won The War: We'll Meet Again Disc 1
I'm looking over a four leaf clover Jean Goldkette & His Orchestra Swingin' at the Speakeasy Disc 1
Plasir d'amour Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Elegant classics for the perfect high tea A
Way down yonder in New Orleans Bix Beiderbecke; Frankie Trumbauer & His Orchestra Swingin' at the Speakeasy Disc 3
Stormy weatjher Etta James 3/60: Legends of Soul Disc 1
My melancholy baby The Dorsey Brothers The Dorsey Brothers
Red velvet Kirby Sisters The Legendary Story of Sun Records [Metro] Disc 1
VIVALDI The 4 Seasons – Winter:II Largo . instr Barbara Jane Gilby / Tasmanian Symphony Chamber Players / Geoffrey Lancaster Margaret Throsby: The 20th Anniversary Collection A
Will ye no come back again Marion Martin The Heart of Scotland A
Galway Bay Tom Deans It's like this... Volume 1 A
Only you The Platters Love songs disc 2
Alligator crawl Fats Waller Swing Noir: Music From Jazz Clubs of the 1930s
Please don't talk about me when I'm gone Bonnie Lee Galea The Legendary Story of Sun Records [Metro] Disc 2 A
There's another place I can't go Charlie Rich The Legendary Story of Sun Records [Metro] Disc 2
Just walkin in the rain The Platters The Legendary Story of Sun Records [Metro] Disc 2
ZStagefright Peter Pik Solo guitar A
Sleepy time gal Les Brown and his Orchestra with Rosemary Clooney Sweetheart sounds
Tonight we love Freddie Martin & His Orchestra The Fabulous Forties Volume 1 Disc 3
Spending time with friends Isla Grant and George Hamilton IV Celtic Duets Disc 2
Brahms waltz in Ab Rod Hough Piano Album - Classics 1 A
Jingle jangle jingle The Merry Macs Songs That Won The War: We'll Meet Again Disc 1
The green fields of France The Corries Far, Far from Ypres: Songs, Poems and Music Disc 2
Crying in the chapel The Orioles American Diner JukeBox Giants Disc 3
When you're smiling Bob Barnard and Jim Cullum Jnr Cornet Copia A