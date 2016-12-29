Roundabout Mostly Music Playlist – 29th December, 2016
29 Dec 2016
Presenter: Pauline Lowe
Track Artist Album
Come Fly With Me Beegie Adair Swingin' With Sinatra
I've Been Everywhere Lucky Starr I've Been Everywhere A
I Can't Make You Love Me Bonie Raitt Lady Sings The Blues CD2
Heaven On Earth The Platters The Magic Touch
You'll Never Know Babara Streisand Babara Streisand
Bella Bella Signorina Patrizio Buanne Forever Begins Tonight
All The Way Etta James Original Jazz Vocals
You Are The Sunshine Of My Life Johnny Gregory and Orchestra Easy Listening Favourites of the 70s and 80s CD3
Penny Lane The Beatles The Beatles 1967-1970
Moulins de mon cœur (Windmill Of Your Mind) Janet Seidel Comme ci comme ça A
Where Everybody Knows Your Name (Cheers Theme Song) Gary Portnoy Keeper
As Tears Go By Marianne Faithful Marianne Faithfull's Greatest Hits
Get Used To It Roger Voudouris Radio Dream
Pick Yourself Up Diana Krall When I Look In Your Eyes
Peaceful Easy Feelings Eagles The Very Best of the Eagles
If I Give My Heart To You Doris Day Easy Listening Stars of the 50s and 60s CD1
You Don't Have To Say You Love Me Paul Mauriat & Orchestra Reflection CD1
Minie The Moocher SAPOL One More Bar A
Georgy Girl Judith Durham Live in London CD1 A
Embraceable You Willie Nelson Summertime
Change of Heart Diana Ross The Force Behind The Power
Who's On First (2012 Version) Jimmy Fallon/Billy Crystal/Jerry Seinfeld 20/12/12 Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
If I Can't Have You Yvonne Elliman The Best of Yvonne Elliman
I Just Called to Say I Love You Ian Hughes and Orchestra Easy Listening Favourites of the 70s and 80s CD2
Va Todo Al Ganada (The Winner Takes It All) Il Divo The Promise
As Time Goes By Rod Stewart & Queen Latifah As Time Goes By
What Will The New Year Bring Donna Fargo Whatever I Say Means I Love You
It Was A Very Good Year Frank Sinatra My Way: The Best of Frank Sinatra
Get The Party Started Shirley Bassey Get The Party Started
Love Is All Around Sonny Curtis Love Is All Around
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A