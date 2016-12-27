Roundabout Mostly Music Playlist – 27th December, 2016
27 Dec 2016
Presenter: Pauline Lowe
Track Artist Album
Golliwog’s Cakewalk Unknown The World of Piano
Dimenticarti Non Portrei (Am I That Easy To Forget) Engelbert Humperdinck Dimenticarti Non Portrei
I Don't Want To Talk About It Inger Marie Gundersen Female Audisphile II
No Matter What Boyzone Soundtrack Notting Hill
A Tree In The Meadow Margaret Whiting 40's Hits Great Records of the Decade Vol1
It's Only Love Elvis Presley The 50 Greatest Love Songs Vol1
I'm A Fool To Want You Linda Ronstadt Round Midnight Disc1
Fragrance In The Night Takako Nishizaki The Golden Days
Cold As Ice The Foreigners No End In Sight
Je Ne Repartirai Pas (L-O-V-E) Josee Vachon Parlez-Moi D'amour
When I Need You Julio Iglesias My Life CD1
Side By Side Kay Starr The Fabulous Kay Starr
Ol' Man River Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: Greatest Hits
You're No Good Betty Everett No Place To Hide
Home Michael Buble September Room
Cast Your Fate To The Wind Sounds Orchestral Sounds Of The 60s Instrumental Magic
Just The Way You Are Barry White All Time Greatest Hits
Make A Move On Me Olivia Newton-John Gold A
I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever) George Michaels Faith
Who's Loving You Jessica Mauboy Soundtrack from "The Sapphires" A
Who's On First Abbott & Costello A Golden Hour of Comedy
Lili Marleen Marlene Dietrich Lili Marleen
That's Alright Mama Paul McCartney & Elvis Presley Band 2001 Recording in Memphis
The Entertainer The Montovani Orchestra At His Very Best Vol1
Historia De Un Amor Laura Fygi The Latin Touch
Funny Familiar Forgotten Feelings Tom Jones Memories Are Made of Hits CD1
Betrayal Yao Si Ting The Best of Yao Si Ting
Darline Je Vous Aime Beaucoup Nat King Cole Always CD2
Softly As I Leave You Matt Monro Always CD2
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas