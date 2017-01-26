Roundabout- Mostly Music. Jan 26 2017
26 Jan 2017
Presented by Ann Mather
Track Artist Album
I've been everywhere Country Brass Macca's top 100 A
I'll be gone Denis Walter Songs from a Southern land A
Everybody loves a lover Melinda Schneider Melinda does Doris A
Golden wedding Band of SA Police Band on the run plays Dixieland A
I could have been a sailor Todd McKenney Just a gigolo A
When you're good to mama Judi Connelli Back to before .a life in song A
Better be home soon Crowded House Australian Icons A
Soulful strut Geoff Harvey and Peter Sullivan Maestro and music man A
For the term of their natural lives Ted Egan The land down under A
Captain Cook Mary Schneider Can't stop yodeling A
TV medley- Rush , Skippy, Home among the gum trees Ian Simpson Banjo Australia A
Pub with no beer Slim Dusty Very best of Slim Dusty A
I honestly love you Olivia Newton John Back with heart A
Come a little bit closer The Delltones Rockin and a boppin A
Drivetime Tommy Emmanuel Australia 1 A
I still call Australia home Peter Allen Very best of Peter Allen A
A whole lotta things to sing about Diana Trask The mood I'm in A
Down under Men at work Australian icons A
Medley- Phar lap, man from Snowy River, all the rivers run Bruce Rowland Piano by request A
Brahms wiegenlied Greta Bradman Forest of dreams A
Waltzing mathilda Peter Dawson Peter Dawson A
My country Isabella a capella Advance Australia ( fair dinkum) A
Sweet gypsy rose Brian May and ABC Melb showband Hits of the 70's A
Australia land of today Judith Durham Colours of my life A
I'll paint you a song Smokey Dawson and Jean Stafford Macca's top 100 A
In the good old summertime Eric Jupp and Orch Magic memories A
Cannot buy my soul Archie Roach Archie roach A
On the street where you live Debra Byrne New ways to dream A
We love to boogie Daryl Cotton and Aust youth Choir At the movies A
Yes sir that's my baby Col Joye and Joye boys Col Joye A
Love changes everything Marina Prior Leading lady A
What is Australia to me Kamahl Imagine the world in unison A
Silver bell International novelty quartet Macca's top 100 A
South Australia The bushwackers Australia souvenirs A
Advance Australia fair Sydney Conservatorium choir Advance Australia fair A
Autumn leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A