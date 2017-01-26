Roundabout- Mostly Music. Jan 26 2017

Presented by Ann Mather

Track Artist Album

I've been everywhere Country Brass Macca's top 100 A

I'll be gone Denis Walter Songs from a Southern land A

Everybody loves a lover Melinda Schneider Melinda does Doris A

Golden wedding Band of SA Police Band on the run plays Dixieland A

I could have been a sailor Todd McKenney Just a gigolo A

When you're good to mama Judi Connelli Back to before .a life in song A

Better be home soon Crowded House Australian Icons A

Soulful strut Geoff Harvey and Peter Sullivan Maestro and music man A

For the term of their natural lives Ted Egan The land down under A

Captain Cook Mary Schneider Can't stop yodeling A

TV medley- Rush , Skippy, Home among the gum trees Ian Simpson Banjo Australia A

Pub with no beer Slim Dusty Very best of Slim Dusty A

I honestly love you Olivia Newton John Back with heart A

Come a little bit closer The Delltones Rockin and a boppin A

Drivetime Tommy Emmanuel Australia 1 A

I still call Australia home Peter Allen Very best of Peter Allen A

A whole lotta things to sing about Diana Trask The mood I'm in A

Down under Men at work Australian icons A

Medley- Phar lap, man from Snowy River, all the rivers run Bruce Rowland Piano by request A

Brahms wiegenlied Greta Bradman Forest of dreams A

Waltzing mathilda Peter Dawson Peter Dawson A

My country Isabella a capella Advance Australia ( fair dinkum) A

Sweet gypsy rose Brian May and ABC Melb showband Hits of the 70's A

Australia land of today Judith Durham Colours of my life A

I'll paint you a song Smokey Dawson and Jean Stafford Macca's top 100 A

In the good old summertime Eric Jupp and Orch Magic memories A

Cannot buy my soul Archie Roach Archie roach A

On the street where you live Debra Byrne New ways to dream A

We love to boogie Daryl Cotton and Aust youth Choir At the movies A

Yes sir that's my baby Col Joye and Joye boys Col Joye A

Love changes everything Marina Prior Leading lady A

What is Australia to me Kamahl Imagine the world in unison A

Silver bell International novelty quartet Macca's top 100 A

South Australia The bushwackers Australia souvenirs A

Advance Australia fair Sydney Conservatorium choir Advance Australia fair A