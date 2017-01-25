Roundabout – Mostly Music -25 January 2017

Presented by Elana Jaremyn operator Ann Mather

Track Artist Album

Prelude no 2 for piano George Gershwin The essential George Gershwin

How are things in Glocca Morra John Gary Ireland my Ireland

Perfect day Susan Boyle The gift

Pink panther Henry Mancini Instrumental magic

la Mer Rachael Leahcar Romantique A

Suzanne Leonard Cohen Leonard Cohen Greatest hits

Orinoco flow Taliesin Orchestra Instrumental magic

Feels like home Celtic tenors Feels like home

With one more look at you Barbra Streisand Release me

Moonlight serenade Glenn Miller Moonlight serenade

Without love Tom Jones Tom Jones greatest hits

No regrets Edith Piaf A French affair

Stranger on the shore Acker Bilk Stranger on the shore

Spanish eyes Engelbert Humperdink and il Divo Engelbert

Don't cry for me Argentina Marina Prior The essential Marina Prior A

Callas went away Enigma Enigma

Another day in paradise Phil Collins But seriously

Summertime Billie Holiday The essential George Gershwin

Love is blue Luc Montrose A French affair

As time goes by Tony Bennett Isn't it romantic

Nice work if you can get it Maxine Sullivan The essential George Gershwin

Westering home Celtic tenors Feels like home

Let me love you Ronan Keating Time of my life

Soon Dorothy Kirsten The essential George Gershwin

Blues Harry james and Orch The essential George Gershwin

Curiosity killed the cat Little River band Count Down 40th A

Blue Bayou Linda Rondstadt First ladies of country

Two out of three ain't bad Meat loaf Count down 40th

She Charles Aznavour A French affair