Roundabout – Mostly Music -25 January 2017
25 Jan 2017
Presented by Elana Jaremyn operator Ann Mather
Track Artist Album
Prelude no 2 for piano George Gershwin The essential George Gershwin
How are things in Glocca Morra John Gary Ireland my Ireland
Perfect day Susan Boyle The gift
Pink panther Henry Mancini Instrumental magic
la Mer Rachael Leahcar Romantique A
Suzanne Leonard Cohen Leonard Cohen Greatest hits
Orinoco flow Taliesin Orchestra Instrumental magic
Feels like home Celtic tenors Feels like home
With one more look at you Barbra Streisand Release me
Moonlight serenade Glenn Miller Moonlight serenade
Without love Tom Jones Tom Jones greatest hits
No regrets Edith Piaf A French affair
Stranger on the shore Acker Bilk Stranger on the shore
Spanish eyes Engelbert Humperdink and il Divo Engelbert
Don't cry for me Argentina Marina Prior The essential Marina Prior A
Callas went away Enigma Enigma
Another day in paradise Phil Collins But seriously
Summertime Billie Holiday The essential George Gershwin
Love is blue Luc Montrose A French affair
As time goes by Tony Bennett Isn't it romantic
Nice work if you can get it Maxine Sullivan The essential George Gershwin
Westering home Celtic tenors Feels like home
Let me love you Ronan Keating Time of my life
Soon Dorothy Kirsten The essential George Gershwin
Blues Harry james and Orch The essential George Gershwin
Curiosity killed the cat Little River band Count Down 40th A
Blue Bayou Linda Rondstadt First ladies of country
Two out of three ain't bad Meat loaf Count down 40th
She Charles Aznavour A French affair
Autumn leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A