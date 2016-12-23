Roundabout – Mostly Music -20 Dec 2016
23 Dec 2016
Presented by Ann Mather
Track Artist Album
Well git it Tommy Dorsey Orch Ken Burns jazz story of American music
Don't get around much anymore Etta James At last
Near you Francis Craig Million sellers hits of 1946 and 1947
Misty RIAS Big Band and max Greger Saxophone ballads
We'll sing in the sunshine Gale Garnett Be my baby -girls of the sixties
Annies song Damien Leith catch the word songs of a generation A
Love will keep us together Captain and Tenille Round 69
Tarantella Harmonicats Ramona
Candy Jo Stafford and Johnny Mercer Memories are made from this vol7
Mack the knife Louis Armstrong Memories are made from this vol 4
Georgia on my my mind unknown 20 Hawaii romantic guitar
I'm confessin that I love you Ella Fitzgerald memories are made from this vol 5
I've got the sun in the morning Dean Martin Memories are made from this vol 3
If you were the only girl in the world Freddy Williams four Best of barbershop
What's new pussycat Flloyd Kramer Classic songs of Burt Baccarach
Blame it on the Bossa Nova Eydie Gorme Hits of steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme
Lazy bones Harry Connick Jnr Oh my Nola
Lazy river Mills Brothers Memories are made from this vol 9
Hooray hooray its a holiday Manuel and music of the mountains Manuel bolero
The look of love Tina Arena Songs of love and loss A
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas Michael Buble Michael Buble Christmas
Mary's boy child Human Nature Human Nature the Christmas album A
Christmas medley Liberace Liberace Christmas celebration
Santa baby Kylie Minogue Best ever Christmas mix A
Guantanamera Geoff Love and orch Classic lounge vol 3
Heart Peggy Lee Classic lounge vol 1
Swinging on a star Bing Crosby Great voices of the 20th century
Are you sure The Allisons eurovision very best of Eurovision
I'm forever blowing bubbles Vera Lynn Shower songs
Broken hearted melody Denis Walter Through the years A
Bye bye love Les Paull and Mary Ford Very best of Les Paull and Mary Ford
When the red red robin comes bob bob bobbin along Alan Braden and his orch Strolling down memory lane
Merry Christmas to all Brook Benton Timeless Christmas
Autumn leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A