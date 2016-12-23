Roundabout – Mostly Music -20 Dec 2016

Presented by Ann Mather

Track Artist Album

Well git it Tommy Dorsey Orch Ken Burns jazz story of American music

Don't get around much anymore Etta James At last

Near you Francis Craig Million sellers hits of 1946 and 1947

Misty RIAS Big Band and max Greger Saxophone ballads

We'll sing in the sunshine Gale Garnett Be my baby -girls of the sixties

Annies song Damien Leith catch the word songs of a generation A

Love will keep us together Captain and Tenille Round 69

Tarantella Harmonicats Ramona

Candy Jo Stafford and Johnny Mercer Memories are made from this vol7

Mack the knife Louis Armstrong Memories are made from this vol 4

Georgia on my my mind unknown 20 Hawaii romantic guitar

I'm confessin that I love you Ella Fitzgerald memories are made from this vol 5

I've got the sun in the morning Dean Martin Memories are made from this vol 3

If you were the only girl in the world Freddy Williams four Best of barbershop

What's new pussycat Flloyd Kramer Classic songs of Burt Baccarach

Blame it on the Bossa Nova Eydie Gorme Hits of steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme

Lazy bones Harry Connick Jnr Oh my Nola

Lazy river Mills Brothers Memories are made from this vol 9

Hooray hooray its a holiday Manuel and music of the mountains Manuel bolero

The look of love Tina Arena Songs of love and loss A

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas Michael Buble Michael Buble Christmas

Mary's boy child Human Nature Human Nature the Christmas album A

Christmas medley Liberace Liberace Christmas celebration

Santa baby Kylie Minogue Best ever Christmas mix A

Guantanamera Geoff Love and orch Classic lounge vol 3

Heart Peggy Lee Classic lounge vol 1

Swinging on a star Bing Crosby Great voices of the 20th century

Are you sure The Allisons eurovision very best of Eurovision

I'm forever blowing bubbles Vera Lynn Shower songs

Broken hearted melody Denis Walter Through the years A

Bye bye love Les Paull and Mary Ford Very best of Les Paull and Mary Ford

When the red red robin comes bob bob bobbin along Alan Braden and his orch Strolling down memory lane

Merry Christmas to all Brook Benton Timeless Christmas