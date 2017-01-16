Roundabout – Mostly Music – 16 Jan 2017
16 Jan 2017
Presented by Ann Mather
Track Artist Album
Summit Ridge drive Artie Shaw Orch Million sellers of the 30's and 40's vol 2
Is you or is you not my baby Louis Jordan and his Tympanny five Million sellers of the 30's and 40's vol 1
It ain't what you do Mildred Bailey Rockin Chair
Lara's theme Tamarisque Long days at lonely hill A
Perhaps love Placido Domingo and John Denver Perhaps love
Travellin life Liza Minelli Maybe this time
Can't you hear my heart beat Herman's hermits best of British pop explosion
Irish stew James Last and orch Rose of Tralee
Green green grass of home Tom Jones Tom Jones reunited
The look of love Shirley Bassey The most of Shirley Bassey
These foolish things Gordon Lonford Magical melodies that will last forever
But I do Clarence Frogman Henry 100 hits love songs vol 1
Rose Garden Lynn Anderson 100 hits love songs vol 4
Under the boardwalk The Drifters 100 hits love songs vol 5
Quando quando quando 101 strings orch music of the world
Try a little tenderness Bill Newman Bill Newman request time A
Don't let me be misunderstood Nina Simone Best of Nina Simone
Cotton fields Beach Boys Singers and songwriters the classics
Skye boat song Russ Conway Nobody wants to be forgotten
Stormy weather Della Reese Great voices of the 20th century vol3
The way we were Robert Goulet great voices of the 20th Century vol 2
Jive talking Bee Gees Very best of the Bee Gees A
Lets fall in love Johnny Howard orch Nice n easy
The young ones Cliff Richard Remember me
Fine Brown frame Nellie Lutcher and her rhythm Fabulous forties
Goody goody Chris McPhee The gift of music A
Turn on the sun Nana Mouskouri The delightful Nana Mouskouri
Fever Elvis Round 104
Country gardens Dennis Olsen Dennis Olsen at School of Arts Cafe A
Too darn hot Ella Fitzgerald Ella Fitzgerals gold
The best things in life are free Bing Crosby Sophisticated gentlemen
Pink panther Hollywood studio orch Classic lounge vol 2
Love potion number 9 The searchers Best of British pop explosion vol2
Memories are made of this Dean Martin great voices of the 20th century vol 2
It's all in the game Four tops Motown chart busters vol 5
Autumn leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A