Roundabout-March 17 2017

Presented by Ann Mather and Elana Jaremyn

Track Artist Album

Semper fidelis Band of the Royal military academy 20 most famous marches

Games people play Freddy Weller 20 Country hits

Dedicated to you Ella Fitzgerald Cool Cafe

Song of Italy Eric Jupp Magic memories A

Don't blame me Robert Goulet Bridge over troubled water

If I loved you Yvonne Kenny Round 30 A

Tzena tenza tenza Mantovani Orch 36 golden strings

It had to be you Harry Connick Jnr All time greatest movie songs

Standing on the corner Mills Bros Inkspots and the Mills Bros

I'm nobody's baby Judy Garland Cool Cafe

Boomps a daisy Victor Sylvestor and Orch Victor Sylvestor plays for your party

Blue suede shoes Carl Perkins Blue suede shoes best of Carl Perkins

People make the world a better place Juanita Tippins The Sapphires A

Honky tonky the Ventures Very best of the Ventures

Time to say goodbye Paul Potts Paul Potts one chance

Far shore Judith Durham round 38 A

You make me feel like dancing Brian Porter Magic of Brian Porter A

Reet Petite Jackie Wilson 50's vol 1

Comes along love kay Starr 50's vol3

The streets of New York Mitch Miller and Chorus Non stop singing with Mitch

Button up your overcoat Chris Mc phee Polished pipes A

Kisses sweeter than wine Jimmie Rodgers 50's vol2

Sister golden hair America Round 5

El rancho grande manuel and music of the mountains Manuel bolero

Hi ho silver Roy Rogers Roy Rogers

Baby you've got what it takes Deborah Cox Destination moon

little darling The Diamonds Rock n roll love songs

Too marvellous for words Nat King Cole Nat King Cole

Lilli Marlene Anne Shelton These she has loved

Let me be your teddy bear Elvis Elvis