Roundabout-March 17 2017
17 Mar 2017
Presented by Ann Mather and Elana Jaremyn
Track Artist Album
Semper fidelis Band of the Royal military academy 20 most famous marches
Games people play Freddy Weller 20 Country hits
Dedicated to you Ella Fitzgerald Cool Cafe
Song of Italy Eric Jupp Magic memories A
Don't blame me Robert Goulet Bridge over troubled water
If I loved you Yvonne Kenny Round 30 A
Tzena tenza tenza Mantovani Orch 36 golden strings
It had to be you Harry Connick Jnr All time greatest movie songs
Standing on the corner Mills Bros Inkspots and the Mills Bros
I'm nobody's baby Judy Garland Cool Cafe
Boomps a daisy Victor Sylvestor and Orch Victor Sylvestor plays for your party
Blue suede shoes Carl Perkins Blue suede shoes best of Carl Perkins
People make the world a better place Juanita Tippins The Sapphires A
Honky tonky the Ventures Very best of the Ventures
Time to say goodbye Paul Potts Paul Potts one chance
Far shore Judith Durham round 38 A
You make me feel like dancing Brian Porter Magic of Brian Porter A
Reet Petite Jackie Wilson 50's vol 1
Comes along love kay Starr 50's vol3
The streets of New York Mitch Miller and Chorus Non stop singing with Mitch
Button up your overcoat Chris Mc phee Polished pipes A
Kisses sweeter than wine Jimmie Rodgers 50's vol2
Sister golden hair America Round 5
El rancho grande manuel and music of the mountains Manuel bolero
Hi ho silver Roy Rogers Roy Rogers
Baby you've got what it takes Deborah Cox Destination moon
little darling The Diamonds Rock n roll love songs
Too marvellous for words Nat King Cole Nat King Cole
Lilli Marlene Anne Shelton These she has loved
Let me be your teddy bear Elvis Elvis
Autumn leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A