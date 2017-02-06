Roundabout – Feb 6 2017

Presented by Ann Mather and John Turner

Track Artist Album

Honeybee Tom Salvador Orch Rose flamingos

Somebody stole my girl Johnnie Ray A lovely way to spend an evening

Burn my candle Shirley Bassey 25 original recordings

S'wonderful Charles Barlow and orch Best of dansin years

Fools rush in Brook Benton A song for you

Snowbird Liv Maesson A song for you A

Just a simple melody Andrews sisters Best of Andrews sisters

la golondrina Manuel and music of the mountains This is Manuel

Oh what a beautiful morning Frank Sinatra frank Sinatra love songs

I'm sitting on top of the world Aretha Franklin The tender, the moving, the swinging

Never on Sunday The Chordettes A song for you

Between the devil and the deep blue sea Carmen Cavallaro The poet of the piano

Believe it or not Julie Anthony Here I am A

O sol mio Sol 3 Mio Sol 3 Mio

Hello Dolly Percy Faith Orch A summer place

Everything old is new again Peter Allen A song for you A

Thank you for loving me Tony Hatch and Jackie Trent A song for you

Corinne Corinna Warren Carr Party time with Warren Carr

Tenessee waltz Connie Francis The melodies linger on

Wonderful Copenhagen Danny Kaye Classic Crooners

Baby without you Johnny Farnham and Allison Durban A song for you A

Makin Whopee Golden Sound Orch Golden Sound Orchestra-golden clarinet

The most beautiful girl in the world James Pegler It's a beautiful day A

Straighten up and fly right Natalie Cole Unforgettable

In the good old summertime freddy Williams four Best of barershop

Caravan Larry Adler Round 104

Caterina Perry Como A song for you

Bye bye blues Les Paul and Mary Ford Very best of Les Paul and Mary Ford

Welcome home Peters and Lee A song for you