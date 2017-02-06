Roundabout – Feb 6 2017
06 Feb 2017
Presented by Ann Mather and John Turner
Track Artist Album
Honeybee Tom Salvador Orch Rose flamingos
Somebody stole my girl Johnnie Ray A lovely way to spend an evening
Burn my candle Shirley Bassey 25 original recordings
S'wonderful Charles Barlow and orch Best of dansin years
Fools rush in Brook Benton A song for you
Snowbird Liv Maesson A song for you A
Just a simple melody Andrews sisters Best of Andrews sisters
la golondrina Manuel and music of the mountains This is Manuel
Oh what a beautiful morning Frank Sinatra frank Sinatra love songs
I'm sitting on top of the world Aretha Franklin The tender, the moving, the swinging
Never on Sunday The Chordettes A song for you
Between the devil and the deep blue sea Carmen Cavallaro The poet of the piano
Believe it or not Julie Anthony Here I am A
O sol mio Sol 3 Mio Sol 3 Mio
Hello Dolly Percy Faith Orch A summer place
Everything old is new again Peter Allen A song for you A
Thank you for loving me Tony Hatch and Jackie Trent A song for you
Corinne Corinna Warren Carr Party time with Warren Carr
Tenessee waltz Connie Francis The melodies linger on
Wonderful Copenhagen Danny Kaye Classic Crooners
Baby without you Johnny Farnham and Allison Durban A song for you A
Makin Whopee Golden Sound Orch Golden Sound Orchestra-golden clarinet
The most beautiful girl in the world James Pegler It's a beautiful day A
Straighten up and fly right Natalie Cole Unforgettable
In the good old summertime freddy Williams four Best of barershop
Caravan Larry Adler Round 104
Caterina Perry Como A song for you
Bye bye blues Les Paul and Mary Ford Very best of Les Paul and Mary Ford
Welcome home Peters and Lee A song for you
Autumn leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A