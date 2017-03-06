Roundabout – 6 March 2017

Presented by Ann Mather and Eveline Trosti

Track Artist Album

Humoresque Guy Lombardo and his Royal canadians The great sentimental favourites

Penny serenade Al Bowly Best of British dance bands

Manana Peggy Lee Million sellers of 30's and 40's

Dancing in the dark Artie Shaw and orch Million sellers of 30's and 40's

Lullaby of Broadway Harry Roy and Orch Best of British dance bands

Young love Sandy Posey 50 romantic hits

Tea for two Cec Dorsey Golden piano greats

Don't forbid Pat Boone 50 romantic hits

Careless whisper Gloria Gaynor 50 Romantic hits

If you were the only girl in the world The four Barons Songs to sing forever

Amapola Knightsbridge strings Music for Latin lovers

Fly away Peter Allen Very best of Peter Allen A

It's a hap hap happy day Bob Zurke Bakelite express

Exodus Geoff Harvey and peter Sullivan Maestro and music man A

One life to live Lou Rawls Lou Rawls

Got the sun in the morning Doris Day Bakelite express

Shine on harvest moon Pete King Chorale Songs to sing forever

You and I Martin Lass Songs without words A

I've got rhythm David Campbell Taking the wheel A

I'm gonna wash that man right out of my hair Ella Fitzgerald Bakelite express

She Il Divo The promise

My bonnie lies over the ocean Bourbon stompers Riverboat dixie

We got love Tom Jones Tom Jones 24 hours

Old fashioned love Lena Horne Stormy lady

Till I kissed you Everly Brothers Summer gold

If I were a rich man Gunther Noris big band The world is dancing

I'd do anything Debbie Byrne Caught in the act A

No two people Danny Kaye Duets

It's late Ricky Nelson Rock and roll favourites

Only sixteen Ol' 55 time to rock n roll the antholgy A