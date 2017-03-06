Roundabout – 6 March 2017
06 Mar 2017
Presented by Ann Mather and Eveline Trosti
Track Artist Album
Humoresque Guy Lombardo and his Royal canadians The great sentimental favourites
Penny serenade Al Bowly Best of British dance bands
Manana Peggy Lee Million sellers of 30's and 40's
Dancing in the dark Artie Shaw and orch Million sellers of 30's and 40's
Lullaby of Broadway Harry Roy and Orch Best of British dance bands
Young love Sandy Posey 50 romantic hits
Tea for two Cec Dorsey Golden piano greats
Don't forbid Pat Boone 50 romantic hits
Careless whisper Gloria Gaynor 50 Romantic hits
If you were the only girl in the world The four Barons Songs to sing forever
Amapola Knightsbridge strings Music for Latin lovers
Fly away Peter Allen Very best of Peter Allen A
It's a hap hap happy day Bob Zurke Bakelite express
Exodus Geoff Harvey and peter Sullivan Maestro and music man A
One life to live Lou Rawls Lou Rawls
Got the sun in the morning Doris Day Bakelite express
Shine on harvest moon Pete King Chorale Songs to sing forever
You and I Martin Lass Songs without words A
I've got rhythm David Campbell Taking the wheel A
I'm gonna wash that man right out of my hair Ella Fitzgerald Bakelite express
She Il Divo The promise
My bonnie lies over the ocean Bourbon stompers Riverboat dixie
We got love Tom Jones Tom Jones 24 hours
Old fashioned love Lena Horne Stormy lady
Till I kissed you Everly Brothers Summer gold
If I were a rich man Gunther Noris big band The world is dancing
I'd do anything Debbie Byrne Caught in the act A
No two people Danny Kaye Duets
It's late Ricky Nelson Rock and roll favourites
Only sixteen Ol' 55 time to rock n roll the antholgy A
Autumn leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A