Roundabout 21 Feb 2017
21 Feb 2017
Jacqueline Marsden / Pam Sandhu
Track Artist Album
Bugle call rag Benny Goodman Swingtime
Baby you've got what it takes Dinah Washington Mad Men
Lady Luck Lloyd Price Mad Men
Lov'in things The Marmalade Heartbeat
Alligator Crawl Fats Waller Swingtime
They say Helen Forrest Lovely Ladies
I could easily fall in love with you Cliff Richard Forever yours
Here it comes again The Fortunes Heartbeat
Tonight And're Kostelanetz 16 most requested songs
Take me back medley Ken Flannery /The Port Jackson jazz band Macca's Aust all over A
Clear out of this world Helen Merrill The road to Dreamland
Hello young lovers Perry Como Easy listening stars of the 50's/60's
Think it over The Tractors Note fade away
Dancing cheek to cheek George Gerswin Unforgettable themes
Handouts in the rain Richie Havens Womad 2005 A
Gotta love someone Judith Durham 50 Golden jubilee album A
Red rubber Ball The Seekers The Jubilee album A
Never on a Sunday Manuel and his music of the mountains Sounds of the Sixties
Smooth operator Sade Ultimate coll.
Some poeple have all the fun John English Six Ribbons A
Wonderland by Night Bert Kaempfert Red Roses
England Swings Roger Miller King of the road
eartha Kit Just an old fashion girl My Greatest Hits
Love me or leave me Julie Dawn Fascinating
Sweet Inspiration Black Sorrows Better times A
Pink Panther Henry Mancini Award winning hits
The way you look tonight Bryan Ferry As time goes by
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A