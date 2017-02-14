Roundabout – 14 February 2017
14 Feb 2017
Presented by Ann Mather and Bob Gigney
Track Artist Album
Exhibition swing Victor Sylvester Nostalgia complete vol 3
I'm gonna love that girl Perry Como The great Perry Como
You took advantage of me Rosemary Clooney Rosemary Clooney sings Rodgers and Hammerstein
Darktown strutters ball, alexanders ragtime band Winifred Atwell Winifred Atwell honky tonk piano
What becomes of the broken hearted paul young Hits from the movies A
The sweetest sounds Edyie Gorme 22 golden hits
Lonely people America history America's greatest hits
The way you look tonight Frank Chacksfield and orch As time goes by
The roving kind Guy Mitchell Icons classic crooners
Silver threads and golden needles Linda Rondstadt Linda Rondstad's greatest hits 1 & 11
Do that to me one more time Captain and Tenille Make your move
The Westminster waltz Czecho-Slovak radio Symphony orch Elizabethan serenade
Annie's song Damien Leith Catch the wind A
Words Rachel Leahcar Shooting star A
Baby I need your love tonight Human Nature Reach out the Motown record A
Egyptian fantasy Sidney Bechet Essentail masters of jazz Sidney Bechet
Lovesick blues Hank Williams Simply Hank Williams
Why don't you do right Peggy Lee Peggy Lee
People will say we're in love 101 strings Million seller hits of the 40s
A daisy a day Jud Strunk A song for you
Love me or leave me Lena Horne The memory lingers on
Tie a yellow ribbon Briam May and the ABC Melb showband Hits of the 70s A
Ruby baby ol'55 Time to rock n roll the anthology
Little bitty pretty one Bobby Day Jive time
Who's sorry now Connie Francis Rock n roll love songs
I'll never find another you The Seekers Very best of the Seekers A
Runaway Del Shannon Rock n roll love songs
Baby love Supremes Rock n roll love songs
Kisses sweeter than wine Jimmie Rodgers Memories are made of this
Save the last dance for me The Drifters Rock n roll love songs
Autumn leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A