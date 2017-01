This week we finally get around to reviewing 2016

Join us for a shockingly average recap of the year that was, as we take a narrow minded and obscure perspective of very modern history.

Track Artist Album

We Go Back CHINAH Once the Lights are On

Frankie Sinatra The Avalanches Wildflower

Thirteen La Dispute Thirteen

Mad as Hell Funkoars Mad as Hell

Kongos Take it From Me Egomaniac

Catch 22 ILLY Two Degrees