Roots Playlist – 30 December 2016
30 Dec 2016
Track Artist Album
Me and Your Mama Childish Gambino Awaken, My Love
Older Parcels (single) A
Oblivion feat. Rya Park Ford (single) A
Stampede The Skins Still Sleep
Stunt Queen Bloc Party (single)
Buzz Psychedelic Porn Crumpets (single) A
San Quinten TV Telepath I Won True Love On A Game Show A
Agoraphobia Tired Lion (single) A
Super New I Heart Hiroshima Spillin' The Light A
Bluest Summer The New Yorks Heads of Tales A
Save A Spot Psychic 5 Story Bridge Breakdown A
Never Slow Down Elko Fields (single) A
Friend Like You feat. Lee Field Bliss N Eso (single) A