Roots Playlist 24-02-2017

24 Feb 2017
Tim’s life gets complicated when he schedules four Tinder dates for the same time! Questionable hilarity ensues with a playlist of music just as Topsy-Turkey as a five person date. Tim begins 2017 with an adventure of discovery- not just about his own preferences but also the maximum weight capacity of a single bed. Who will receive the final rose and go on to host a show with him for the year?
Bridge Burn
Little Comets
Jennifer and Other Short Stories
Emancipate Myself
Thirsty Merc
First Work
In Between Days
The Cure
The Head on the Door
Cemetery Walls
Defeater
Empty Days and Sleepless Nights
Mother Sky
Twelve Foot Ninja
Silent Machine
Shooting Star
Bag Raiders
Bag Raiders
Telegraph Avenue
Childish Gambino
Because the Internet
Multi-Love
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Multi-Love
Elephant
Tame Impala
Lonerism
I'll Make a Man Out of You
Donny Osmond
Mulan the Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack