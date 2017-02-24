Roots Playlist 24-02-2017

24 Feb 2017

Tim’s life gets complicated when he schedules four Tinder dates for the same time! Questionable hilarity ensues with a playlist of music just as Topsy-Turkey as a five person date. Tim begins 2017 with an adventure of discovery- not just about his own preferences but also the maximum weight capacity of a single bed. Who will receive the final rose and go on to host a show with him for the year?

Track Artist Album
Bridge Burn Little Comets Jennifer and Other Short Stories
Emancipate Myself Thirsty Merc First Work A
In Between Days The Cure The Head on the Door
Cemetery Walls Defeater Empty Days and Sleepless Nights
Mother Sky Twelve Foot Ninja Silent Machine A
Shooting Star Bag Raiders Bag Raiders A
Telegraph Avenue Childish Gambino Because the Internet
Multi-Love Unknown Mortal Orchestra Multi-Love
Elephant Tame Impala Lonerism A
I'll Make a Man Out of You Donny Osmond Mulan the Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack