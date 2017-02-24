Roots Playlist 24-02-2017

Tim’s life gets complicated when he schedules four Tinder dates for the same time! Questionable hilarity ensues with a playlist of music just as Topsy-Turkey as a five person date. Tim begins 2017 with an adventure of discovery- not just about his own preferences but also the maximum weight capacity of a single bed. Who will receive the final rose and go on to host a show with him for the year?

Track Artist Album

Bridge Burn Little Comets Jennifer and Other Short Stories

Emancipate Myself Thirsty Merc First Work A

In Between Days The Cure The Head on the Door

Cemetery Walls Defeater Empty Days and Sleepless Nights

Mother Sky Twelve Foot Ninja Silent Machine A

Shooting Star Bag Raiders Bag Raiders A

Telegraph Avenue Childish Gambino Because the Internet

Multi-Love Unknown Mortal Orchestra Multi-Love

Elephant Tame Impala Lonerism A