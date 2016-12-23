Roots Playlist 23/12/2016 – Christmas Edition

Now the Weekly Whiff!

Your favourite segment from Roots is now a SHOW OF IT’S OWN.

Tim and Sophie Explore Christmas in the modern age.

Track Artist Album

Making Christmas Rise Against Nightmare Revisited

It Must be Santa Bob Dylan Christmas in the Heart

Happy Christmas to You Peter Combe Peter Combe's Christmas Album

Christmas Tree Lady Gaga Christmas Tree

Have a Cheeky Christmas The Cheeky Girls Party Time

Christmas Number One Phil Jamieson, Elizabeth Rose, Thomas Rawle, Bertie Blackman, Tuka, Jeswon, Joyride, Abbe May, Andy Bull, Laurence Pike, Touch Sensitive, Bree Tranter, Asta, Lunatics on Pogo Sticks, B1 & B2 from Bananas in Pyjamas, Dr Karl, Linda Marigliano, Nina Las Vegas, Dom Alessio, and Tom Tilley. Christmas Number One

Things I Want Sum 41 & Tenacious D Swallow My Egg Nog

Jingle Bell Rock Billy Idol Happy Holidays