Roots Playlist 23/12/2016 – Christmas Edition
23 Dec 2016
Now the Weekly Whiff!
Your favourite segment from Roots is now a SHOW OF IT’S OWN.
Tim and Sophie Explore Christmas in the modern age.
Track Artist Album
Making Christmas Rise Against Nightmare Revisited
It Must be Santa Bob Dylan Christmas in the Heart
Happy Christmas to You Peter Combe Peter Combe's Christmas Album
Christmas Tree Lady Gaga Christmas Tree
Have a Cheeky Christmas The Cheeky Girls Party Time
Christmas Number One Phil Jamieson, Elizabeth Rose, Thomas Rawle, Bertie Blackman, Tuka, Jeswon, Joyride, Abbe May, Andy Bull, Laurence Pike, Touch Sensitive, Bree Tranter, Asta, Lunatics on Pogo Sticks, B1 & B2 from Bananas in Pyjamas, Dr Karl, Linda Marigliano, Nina Las Vegas, Dom Alessio, and Tom Tilley. Christmas Number One
Things I Want Sum 41 & Tenacious D Swallow My Egg Nog
Jingle Bell Rock Billy Idol Happy Holidays
12 Days of Aussie Christmas Colin Buchanan , Glen Singleton Aussie Christmas with Bucko and Champs