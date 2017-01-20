Roots Playlist 20/01/17
20 Jan 2017
This week on the Weekly Whiff series of Roots, we look into new Student Radio Lineup for 2017, as Demi, regular guest Jakob, and Tim discover some of the ins and outs of the team for 2017.
Not to mention a KILLER PLAYLIST
Track Artist Album
We the People A Tribe Called Quest We got it from here thank you 4 your service
Boyfriend Best Coast Crazy For You
Step up the Morphine DMA'S Hills End
Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales Car Seat Headrest Teens of Denial
Heart Attack The Pooches Heart Attack
Englistan Riz Mc Englistan
Cream on Chrome RATATAT Magnifique
Take Me Back GL Love Hexagon
Suddenly Drugdealer The End of Comedy