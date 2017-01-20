Roots Playlist 20/01/17

This week on the Weekly Whiff series of Roots, we look into new Student Radio Lineup for 2017, as Demi, regular guest Jakob, and Tim discover some of the ins and outs of the team for 2017.

Not to mention a KILLER PLAYLIST

Track Artist Album

We the People A Tribe Called Quest We got it from here thank you 4 your service

Boyfriend Best Coast Crazy For You

Step up the Morphine DMA'S Hills End

Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales Car Seat Headrest Teens of Denial

Heart Attack The Pooches Heart Attack

Englistan Riz Mc Englistan

Cream on Chrome RATATAT Magnifique

Take Me Back GL Love Hexagon