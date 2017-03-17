Roots playlist 17-03-2017
17 Mar 2017
The final episode of roots! Tim welcomes Rob and Sophie back to roots (the weekly whiff) for one last time for a fantastic fun time.
Track Artist Album
Requiem for a Dream Remix Clint Mansell Requiem for a Dream
Canberra Won't Be Calling Tonight Client Liason Diplomatic Immunity
Leila Miami Horror The Shapes
Nail Polish Mai Lan Vampire
Get Yer Dag On! Damian Cowell's Disco Machine Get Yer Dag On!
Bananenhaus Die Roten Punkte Kunst Rock
Easy Lover Phil Colins Chinese Wall
All About to Change Patrick James All About to Change