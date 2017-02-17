Roots Playlist – 12/02/2017

This week, Tim discovers the wonderful world of key signatures and key changes in the weekly whiff. Enjoy this journey through keys from complex through to simple use of notation and key in music, present in all genres and generations of music.

Track Artist Album

Opportunity Pete Murray See The Sun

Quicksand David Bowie Hunky Dory

Invisible Touch Genesis Invisible Touch

Since U Been Gone Kelly Clarkson Breakaway

Man In The Mirror Michael Jackson Michael Jackson's This Is It

The Crimson Atreyu The Curse

Somebody That I Used To Know Gotye Making Mirrors

Layla Eric Clapton Eric Clapton

Weapon Enemy Friend Gyroscope Breed Obsession

Enter Sandman Metallica Metallica