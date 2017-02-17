Roots Playlist – 12/02/2017
17 Feb 2017
This week, Tim discovers the wonderful world of key signatures and key changes in the weekly whiff. Enjoy this journey through keys from complex through to simple use of notation and key in music, present in all genres and generations of music.
Track Artist Album
Opportunity Pete Murray See The Sun
Quicksand David Bowie Hunky Dory
Invisible Touch Genesis Invisible Touch
Since U Been Gone Kelly Clarkson Breakaway
Man In The Mirror Michael Jackson Michael Jackson's This Is It
The Crimson Atreyu The Curse
Somebody That I Used To Know Gotye Making Mirrors
Layla Eric Clapton Eric Clapton
Weapon Enemy Friend Gyroscope Breed Obsession
Enter Sandman Metallica Metallica
Slow Cheetah Red Hot Chili Peppers Stadium Arcadium