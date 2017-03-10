Roots Playlist – 10/03/2017

This week on the weekly whiff, Tim uses the help of a friend, Cameron May, to discover the lesser known bands suggested to them on their “discover weekly” playlists on spotify, and then set about reviewing the music in an analytical way, come along for the ride, discover something new and learn about the music taste of two dudes according to an app.

Track Artist Album

Vitamin C Clean Cut Kid Felt

Brobocop Girlfriends The Girlfriends

New Start Jole New Start

Bottle to Bottle Gnarwolves Gnarwolves

Way Down We Go Kaleo A/B

Skinny Dip Jenny Broke The Window Feels Good

The West Les Krills The West

When It All Bleeds Out Mt Warning When It All Bleeds out

Robyn Lawrence Taylor Robyn

Scud Running Prawn Kingfisher