Roots Playlist – 10/03/2017
10 Mar 2017
This week on the weekly whiff, Tim uses the help of a friend, Cameron May, to discover the lesser known bands suggested to them on their “discover weekly” playlists on spotify, and then set about reviewing the music in an analytical way, come along for the ride, discover something new and learn about the music taste of two dudes according to an app.
Track Artist Album
Vitamin C Clean Cut Kid Felt
Brobocop Girlfriends The Girlfriends
New Start Jole New Start
Bottle to Bottle Gnarwolves Gnarwolves
Way Down We Go Kaleo A/B
Skinny Dip Jenny Broke The Window Feels Good
The West Les Krills The West
When It All Bleeds Out Mt Warning When It All Bleeds out
Robyn Lawrence Taylor Robyn
Scud Running Prawn Kingfisher
Cute Hand Touch In The Nutbowl Zen Panda Cute Hand Touch in The Nutbowl