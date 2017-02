Ever wondered what goes in some musicians heads when you try and keep the rhythm to a song? So have we, this week is a serious look into the world of time signatures, popular and no popular songs are put under the microscope to really understand how the music fits into bars and how musicians keep time. Then to break up the madness, a gear shift to songs with meaning, and a return to the average 4/4 timing to settle you back into easy listening.

Track Artist Album

Blue Rondo A La Turk Dave Brubeck Quartet Time Out

Perpetuum Mobile Penguin Cafe Orchestra Signs of Life

Kashmir Led Zeppelin Physical graffiti

Love is All You Need The Beatles All You Need Is Love

Breaking the Girl Red Hot Chili Peppers Blood Sugar Sex Magik

Hey Ya! Outkast Speakerboxxx

What if COG Sharing Space

Fight The Power Public Enemy Fear of a Black Planet

To Look Like You John Butler Trio April Uprising

Fake Plastic Trees Radiohead The Bends