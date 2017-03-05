Roots Playlist 04/03/2017

This weekly whiff, Tim takes a trip down to clipsal and talk about the evolution of hiphop from 2000s-2010s. Join him as he plays hits from the synthetic playlist headlining the clipsal on friday.

Track Artist Album

Hard To Kill Vents Hard To Kill A

I'm Below Average The Funkoars I'm Below Average A

And Now For Something Completely Different The Funkoars The Greatest Hits A

The Greatest Hit The Funkoars The Greatest Hits A

Hell Boy Seth Sentry Strange New past A

Play it Safe Seth Sentry Play it Safe A

Run Seth Sentry Strange New Past A

Float Away Seth Sentry This Was Tomorrow A

Stopping All Stations Hilltop Hoods The Hard Road A

Higher Hilltop Hoods Higher A