Roots Playlist – 03 February 2017

This week, it’s Part 2 of the Student Radio special on The Weekly Whiff! We’re joined by this year’s cast and delve into the crux of radio personalities and drama arises in this reality special.

Track Artist Album

Deadly Combination Big L feat. 2pac The Big Picture

12 Apostles Pegz feat. Task Force Capricorn Cat A

Cosby Sweater Hilltop Hoods Walking Under Stars A

Finest Girl (Bin Laden Song) Lonely Island Popstar: Never Stop Stopping soundtrack

Gonna Make You Happy Tripod Middleborough Rd A

I Just Had Sex Lonely Island feat. Akon I Just Had Sex (Single)

Albi the Racist Dragon Flight of The Conchords Flight of The Conchords soundtrack - Season 1

The Butcher Radiohead Supercollider/The Butcher

A Chore Tom Vek Leisure Seizure

Test and Recognise Seekae The Worry A

The Only Thing Sufjan Stevens Carrie and Lowell

All You Need is Love The Beatles The Beatles Greatest Hits

Hello Miss Lonesome Marlon Williams Marlon Williams

One Crowded Hour Augie March Moo, You Bloody Choir A