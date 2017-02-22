Rock Orchestra Under the Stars

Friday 24th of February and Friday 17th of March there are two very special performances taking place at the Adelaide Botanic Gardens.

Timeless classics of the 70s, 80s, 90s right through to recent hits will be performed by a 15 piece ensemble of musicians from both Rock and Classical genres. Think Elton John, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Gerry Rafferty, The Cranberries, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd and Foo Fighters, just to name a few.

Eugene Russo is the organiser, bass player and singer. He joined Jennie Lenman in the studio for a chat and live performance, along with guitarist and singer Ben Whittington, guitarist Josh Tson and fiddle player Ashley Turner.

They also talked about Ben’s project ‘That 90s Show’ – in which the 6 piece band Point05 cover 90s pop music.