Rhythm Stick Playlist – 4 February 2017

Rhythm Stick’s back! After a 2 month break, a feast of tunes with a bit of a spotlight on Polish group Warsaw Village Band who’ll be here for WOMADelaide in March.

Track Artist Album

Water Inna Modja Motel Bamako

Alihukwe D.D Dumbo Utopia Defeated

Destiny Brushy One String Destiny

Jungle Drum The Colorist & Emiliana Torrini The Colorist & Emiliana Torrini

Gånglåt Anitas Livs Wild World Web

Antipatriarca Ana Tijoux Vengo

Grey Horse Warsaw Village Band Uprooting

The Owl Warsaw Village Band Uprooting

Isue/Sun Celebration Warsaw Village Band Sun Celebration

Viburnum Orchard Warsaw Village Band Sun Celebration

The Munsters Melbourne Ska Orchestra Saturn Return

Get Smart Melbourne Ska Orchestra MSO

Rat Race The Specials The Best Of The Specials