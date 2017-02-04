Rhythm Stick Playlist – 4 February 2017
Rhythm Stick’s back! After a 2 month break, a feast of tunes with a bit of a spotlight on Polish group Warsaw Village Band who’ll be here for WOMADelaide in March.
Track Artist Album
Water Inna Modja Motel Bamako
Alihukwe D.D Dumbo Utopia Defeated
Destiny Brushy One String Destiny
Jungle Drum The Colorist & Emiliana Torrini The Colorist & Emiliana Torrini
Gånglåt Anitas Livs Wild World Web
Antipatriarca Ana Tijoux Vengo
Grey Horse Warsaw Village Band Uprooting
The Owl Warsaw Village Band Uprooting
Isue/Sun Celebration Warsaw Village Band Sun Celebration
Viburnum Orchard Warsaw Village Band Sun Celebration
The Munsters Melbourne Ska Orchestra Saturn Return
Get Smart Melbourne Ska Orchestra MSO
Rat Race The Specials The Best Of The Specials
Free.mp3 (The Pirate Bay Song) Dubioza Kolektiv Happy Machine